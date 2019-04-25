Netflix has not only announced the release date for their new Bob Dylan documentary, as directed by Martin Scorsese, but they've also revealed that the movie will be released in select theaters as well. The movie, officially titled Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, will arrive on the streaming service this summer, in addition to whatever markets it's rolled out in theatrically. Netflix has also revealed the first poster for the movie ahead of its forthcoming release.

It's been announced that the movie will hit Netflix on June 12. At the present time, it isn't clear exactly how many theaters it will be released in, or if it will begin a theatrical rollout in advance of the streaming release. Typically, Netflix doesn't do very wide releases for original movies, though they've been experimenting more with it as of late.

The poster, in itself, isn't terribly revealing. We see the iconic musician, in black and white, with some colorful flowers attached to his hat. But the poster doesn't have to do much in order to get people on board with something such as this. Any time a filmmaker like Martin Scorsese releases anything, it's worth paying attention to. Couple that with a legendary singer/songwriter like Bob Dylan and it's doubly intriguing. And let's not forget that Scorsese is responsible for The Last Waltz, which is widely considered to be one of the best concert movies ever released.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese will focus on America in 1975 and aims to capture joyous music that Bob Dylan performed during the fall of that year, juxtaposed against the troubled spirit of the country at that time. The movie will be part documentary and part concert movie. And, per Netflix, "part fever dream."

Bob Dylan fans also have more to look forward to. Every one of his performances in the movie will be available in the forthcoming box set, Bob Dylan -Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings. This comprehensive anthology of music from the tour will be released June 7 as a companion piece to this new Netflix doc. It Consists of 14 CDs, totaling 148 tracks and includes all five of Dylan's full sets from that tour, which were professionally recorded. It also provides listeners with an intimate insider's seat for recently unearthed tour rehearsals at New York's legendary S.I.R. studios.

This also bodes well for The Irishman, the highly-anticipated gangster drama that Martin Scorsese is also making for the streaming service. There has been some question about that movie's theatrical release prospects. Given that they're giving his Bob Dylan doc a theatrical rollout, we can only assume they'll devote even more resources to what is highly expected to be a serious Oscar contender later this year. Be sure to check out the poster for Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese from Netflix streaming service below.