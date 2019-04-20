Director Roman Polanski is trying to sue his way back into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Polanski was expelled by the Academy last year, along with Bill Cosby after reevaluating their standards during the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the rise of the #MeToo movement. Polanski was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year old girl in 1977 and fled the United States to live in France. The director thought he was going to receive probation after serving 42 days in a mental institution for men in California, but he learned the judge was going to sentence him to 50 years in prison and decided it was time to flee the country.

When Roman Polanski was expelled from the Academy last year, they stated they would reevaluate the decision at a later date. He was thrown out over ethical reasons. However, they stayed firm on their original decision in January of this year, which is why the director is suing now. You can read part of Polanski's legal filing below.

"The Academy was supposed to provide reasonable notice of any adverse action to be taken against a member and a reasonable opportunity for a member to be heard."

Roman Polanski's attorney Harland Braun says the "Academy failed to proceed in a manner required by law," and the "expulsion decision is not supported by the findings." Braun continued to say that the Academy's findings are not "supported by the evidence." While suing the Academy will get some attention to the case and the director's name, it more than likely will not see Polanski getting the outcome he desires, especially since he is still technically a wanted man in the United States.

In 1977, Roman Polanski plead to a lesser charge of sex with a minor, which the judge originally agreed to. The original charges were for allegedly drugging and raping the 13-year old girl. At the time of his arrest, the entertainment community rallied behind the director. The victim, Samantha Gailey, successfully sued the director in 1988 for alleged "sexual assault, false imprisonment, seduction of a minor, and intentional infliction of emotional distress." Polanski settled out of court in 1993 and paid her an undisclosed amount of money. In 1996, it was revealed he still owed her $604,416, so they again settled out of court for another sum of money.

In response to Roman Polanski's lawsuit, the Academy justified their decision by saying, "The procedures taken to expel Mr. Polanski were fair and reasonable." They then added they stand behind its "decision as appropriate." It doesn't look like Polanski will be allowed back in the Academy. The Academy retains the right to expel someone without warning , though Polanski's lawyer claims it is against California state law. Regardless, Polanski is still trying get back in. TMZ was the first to report the Roman Polanski lawsuit news.