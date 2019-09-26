It's yet another reunion for Romy and Michele, as Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow recently reunited in a new photograph posted to Instagram. As the stars of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, the history between the two actresses dates back to 1997 when the classic comedy movie was first released. At a Netflix party, Sorvino and Kudrow were able to get back together again to pose for a picture, with both stars posting the image on their social media accounts.It's certainly a nostalgic treat for Romy and Michele fans, and it's also reigniting hopes to finally get the true sequel they've been waiting for.

"Most thrilling moment for me at a party EVER! Genuinely GOOD person," Kudrow writes in her caption of the image. Sorvino seems equally as excited to see her friend and former co-star, writing, "Look who I ran into!! The incomparable Lisa Kudrow! And I'm gonna be lucky enough to hang w/her again Friday! Woohoo!! Love this woman!!" Obviously, there is nothing but love here between Mira Sorvino and Kudrow. Neither specifically mentions Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, but perhaps that subject will come up soon enough if the two are spending more time together. Of course, all fans of the movie will need to see to get excited is just the picture alone.

Directed by David Mirkin, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion was released in theaters in 1997. It follows two 28-year-old women attending their high school class reunion a decade past graduation. As they have not achieved the level of success they had hoped for, the two take to inventing phony careers to appear more impressive to their former classmates. Along with Sorvino and Kudrow in the lead roles, the movie also starred Janeane Garofalo, Camryn Manheim, and Alan Cumming.

Certainly, seeing Kudrow and Sorvino together raises the question if we will see another Romy and Michele movie. This has always seemed to be a possibility, as there have been other projects in the past which served to continue the story. Kudrow and Sorvino reprised the roles in 1999 to appear in the pilot for the sitcom spin-off Just Temporary. Unfortunately, the show wasn't picked up by the network. ABC Family's made-for-TV prequel movie Romy and Michele: In the Beginning was later released in 2005, featuring Katherine Heigl and Alexandra Breckenridge as younger versions of the titular teens. The movie was written and directed by Schiff, who had also written the first film and the Just Temporary pilot. Ever since, however, the franchise has been dormant.

For the record, both stars of the original movie want to see a sequel happen. "We always hope so," Sorvino told US Weekly earlier this year when asked about a potential follow-up. Kudrow concurs, noting in 2017 how "it makes sense for those two people to be around my age and see what's going on." If the stars want it just as much as the fans, then one has to wonder what the hold-up in Hollywood is. The photo of the Romy and Michelle reunion comes to us from Lisa Kudrow on Instagram.