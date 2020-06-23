Porn star Ron Jeremy is being charged with sexual assaulting 4 different woman between 2014 and 2019. The 4 incidences are said to have taken place in West Hollywood. The charges were made on Tuesday.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt is now facing charges of 'forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual battery' according to documents filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. The first charge is for attacking a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood residence in 2014. Ron Jeremy is also being charged for sexually assaulting two different women at a West Hollywood bar in 2017. The final charge is for raping a fourth woman at the same West Hollywood bar in the summer of 2019.

The bar in question, which is the location of three separate attacks, was not disclosed by prosecutors. At this time, Ron Jeremy's representing team has not been announced. The total charges against Ron Jeremy at this time include 'three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual penetration by force, two counts of sexual battery and one count of forcible oral copulation.'

Right now, Ron Jeremy is facing up to 90 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges. Prosecutors are seeking upwards of $6 million in bail, as reported during a court hearing held Tuesday afternoon. It was previously decided that authorities weren't going to charge Ron Jeremy at all, because there was "insufficient evidence" to move forward on a 2016 rape claim. In that particular case, a woman accused Ron Jeremy of separating her from friends while out at a night club. He then later allegedly proceeded to rape her.

The other women involved in that case reportedly lived outside the country, and refused to be interviewed about the incident. Ron Jeremy became famous for his appearances in hundreds of porn movies throughout his adult film career. He has been accused of sexual misconduct numerous times over the past couple of years. He more recently faced allegations from fellow adult film stars Danica Dane, Jennifer Steele and Jay Taylor. He denied those claims.

Adult Video News awards and the Exxotica expo banned Ron Jeremy after these former allegations were made. In 2017, Ron Jeremy told Rolling Stone magazine that the claims were "pure lies or buyer's remorse." That same year a 10-minute Youtube video was put together by sex worker advocate Ginger Banks, which detailed a number of the sexual misconduct claims against Ron Jeremy. Banks later claimed that she had been contacted by over 100 women who stated that they had been inappropriately groped without consent or raped by Jeremy.

It is said that Ron Jeremy's behavior is well known in the adult entertainment business, but his status has protected him from prosecution up until very recently. Ginger Banks says this.

"It's just like Harvey Weinstein. Because he's this legend, he's Ron Jeremy, people will excuse his behavior."

The case to be held against Ron Jeremy doesn't have a set date at this time. Due to extenuating health circumstances around the country, it's possible that the case will move forward slower than normal in West Hollywood. And there may be more charges brought if further women decide to come forward in the meantime. This story was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.