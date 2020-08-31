Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with an additional 20 counts of sexual assault. One incident involves a 15-year old girl. Jeremy has plead not guilty to allegations that he sexually assaulted four women in Hollywood between 2014 and 2019. He now faces a total of 28 counts of sexual violence in Los Angeles after several more women came forward. The 67-year old has been in jail since June on a $6.6 million bail.

The new charges against Ron Jeremy include "six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of rape, and lewd conduct with a 15-year old girl." All of the new charges, and the previous charges, span a 16-year period. Only three days after Jeremy was initially charged, 25 more women came forward with allegations against him. Multiple women in the adult film industry came out with stories about Jeremy sexually assaulting them in various ways, which was apparently an open secret in the porn industry.

In June of this year, "prosecutors charged Jeremy with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual battery." They allege that Ron Jeremy would "prowl" the Sunset Strip and use his celebrity to take advantage of young women, who were usually intoxicated. Adult actress Lianne Young, who went by the professional name, Billie Britt, says she was wearing a bikini at an event at the House of Blues when Jeremy pinned her down and forced himself inside her. Young alleges that the incident only lasted a few seconds and noted that it happened in front of others, who reportedly said it was just something that he does.

Another adult film star, Elle Hell, had a similar story and said that Ron Jeremy attempted to rape her. However, his stature in the porn industry kept her from going to the authorities. "You have everyday citizens who are already excusing and validating his sexual assaults because we work in an industry where we are 'whores,'" she said. "He does things without asking. There's a lot of people who assume because we're adult actresses that it's OK to just touch us inappropriately," says Alana Evans, who is president of the Adult Performers Actors Guild. However, Jeremy allegedly didn't just prey on porn stars.

Rumors of Ron Jeremy's behavior have been persistent for over 20 years, though this is the first time he has been formally charged with anything. In 2017, Jeremy said, "I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges." For now, it doesn't look like Jeremy will be leaving jail any time soon, due to the avalanche of new charges and allegations. If convicted, he could spend up to 250 years in prison. The Los Angeles Times was one of the first outlets to report on the new sexual assault charges against Ron Jeremy.