Ron Jeremy is currently facing 7 more sexual assault charges and faces 330 years in prison if he is convicted. However, things could actuall be worse. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office threw out 14 more allegations "because they were outside the statute of limitations." All of the new charges are from 2000 to 2013, though one is from 1996, which involves a minor. Jeremy, aka Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was first charged in Los Angeles on rape charges back in June of this year. The following month, he was charged with 20 more sexual assault incidents.

As it stands, Ron Jeremy is looking at a "total of 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, and much more." Jeremy has maintained his innocence over the past several months, as more women come forward with allegations against the porn star. He is currently being held on $6.6 million bail.

So far, 23 women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault, which does not count the 14 more women who were outside the statute of limitations. If convicted, Jeremy could be charged with 330 years to life. It has been alleged that the actor would prowl the Sunset Strip in order to find women and then bring them back to his home. However, more than one of the allegations took place in a public area, and in one case, in front of witnesses. Adult actress Lianne Young, who went by the professional name Billie Britt, says she was wearing a bikini at an event at the House of Blues when Jeremy pinned her down and assaulted her in front of a crowd.

Porn actress Elle Hell has also come forward with sexual assault allegations against Ron Jeremy. She noted that his stature in the adult film industry made it to where he was practically untouchable. "You have everyday citizens who are already excusing and validating his sexual assaults because we work in an industry where we are 'whores,'" Hell said. "He does things without asking. There's a lot of people who assume because we're adult actresses that it's OK to just touch us inappropriately," says Alana Evans, president of the Adult Performers Actors Guild.

Ron Jeremy has been behind bars since June and it does not look like he will be leaving any time soon. A preliminary hearing has been set for December 14th, so he'll have to wait until then to see if any more women decide to come forward with new allegations. 67-year old Jeremy has had a bad reputation in the industry for decades, though he was never formally charged until 2020. Deadline was one of the first outlets to report on the 7 new sexual assault allegations against Ron Jeremy.