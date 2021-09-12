Ron's Gone Wrong just released a new trailer for a movie that everyone can relate to. The animated adventure looks at friendship and the bonds that bring us together through the eyes of our youth. In a time when many of us have been separated over the years from the ones we we love ( to some degree anyways,) Ron's Gone Wrong looks at how to connect through technology in the form of a new toy.

The new trailer looks at a future where the world is changing and kids are connected to walking, speaking, digitally connected "B-bots". Ron's Gone Wrong tells the story of Barney, who finds out that Ron never really works the way he should...at all. We can relate because at some point in our childhood we had to have that "one toy" because everyone was getting it. Barney is the last kids to get this new craze but most importantly he is also a kid who struggles as far as friendship goes. When his dad surprises him with his new B-Bot he quickly realizes that Ron isn't right or working or like the others, much like himself.

Disney/20th Century is the mastermind behind this film that hits theaters on October 22nd. The movie brings the voice talents of Zach Galifianakis (Ron), along with Jack Dylan Graze will voice the socially awkward middle-schooler Barney. It marks the first animated feature from UK-based Locksmith Animation, directed by co-founder Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas) and former Pixar story artist Jean-Philippe Vine ( Cars 3.) Peter Baynham (the Borat﻿movies) and Smith co-wrote the script with an emphasis on tech frustration and unhealthy dependence on social media.

Coco story artist Octavio Rodriguez served as co-director, Julie Lockhart (co-founder and president of Locksmith) produced with Lara Breay (Penguins of Madagascar), VFX studio DNEG (Dune) made its first animated feature, and the voice cast also includes Olivia Colman (The Crown), Ed Helms (The Office), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom﻿), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (TheGoldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), and Thomas Barbusca (Chad). So you can see that this is a A-List cast of voices for this movie.

The marketing campaign has already begun as Mcdonald's launches a new theme with their Happy Meals and it is all about Ron. The meal includes different variations of B-Bots that not only look really cool but light up,speak and can play games ( with an app download.) This is probably one of the best toys that the fast food chain has had in a long time and also a great marketing move from Disney. Even if I didn't have kids, I feel like I would watch this movie as I think the message is something we should all see. Let us know what you think of the new film.