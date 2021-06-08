Disney and 20th Century Studios have revealed the first trailer for Ron's Gone Wrong. The upcoming animated feature is the first from Locksmith Animation. It represents the initial collaboration between Locksmith and 20th Century Studios, a partnership that was hatched by 20th Century Fox before the Disney merger went into effect in 2019. The movie features a robot voiced by Zack Galifianakis (The Hangover, Baskets). And, to put it mildly, this little robot friend is not working as he is supposed to, based on what we're seeing in this first trailer.

The trailer kicks off with a commercial showcasing a spectacular new device that connects people around the world while also serving as an actual friend. Like an iPhone with a body and a personality. The B Bot, as it's called, seems remarkable in the ad. While many other kids around the world get a B Bot as well, Barney, voiced by IT and Shazam star Jack Dylan Grazer, gets a unique one. Unique in the sense that it malfunctions quite a bit. At first, these quirks seem irritating but a real friendship develops between the boy and the little robot. There are certainly some Big Hero 6 vibes going on here.

The ensemble cast also includes Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Ed Helms (The Office, Vacation), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Detective Pikachu), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables, Raven's Home), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs, Malibu Rescue), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish, She-Ra and the Princess of Power) and Thomas Barbusca (Chad, The Mick). Jean-Philippe Vine is in the director's chair. This marks his feature directorial debut but Vine has a great deal of experience in the industry. He worked in the animation department on Pixar's Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur, as well as the art department on Shaun the Sheep and Cars 3. Peter Baynham (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm) and Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas) penned the screenplay.

Ron's Gone Wrong centers on Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, as well as Ron (voiced by Zach Galifianakis), his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device. This technological marvel is supposed to be his "Best Friend out of the Box." But Ron's malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, propel them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

20th Century Fox and Locksmith initially announced the movie back in 2017. The movie had originally been expected by November 2020 but, for various reasons, it wound up being delayed by nearly a year. Under the original production deal between the two studios, Locksmith was expected to produce a new feature for 20th Century Fox every 12 to 18 months. Whether or not that will remain the case under Disnye's rule remains to be seen. Much of that could depend on how well this movie performs. Ron's Gone Wrong is set to hit theaters on October 22 from Disney's 20th Century Studios. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.