Animated movie Ron's Gone Wrong opened with a disappointing $7.3 million domestic box office this weekend, taking it to a paltry $17 million globally after opening the previous week in the U.K. and other overseas territories. Despite this, the movie does hold a 95% audience approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it has hit the mark with those who have ventured out to see the movie. Scripted by Sarah Smith and Peter Baynham, it looks like the writing team has already set their sights on their next venture - a superhero movie. Speaking to ComicBook.com, the pair discussed their idea for a different take on superheroes...well as different as a category covered from all angles can be.

"Well, we are thinking about something at the moment, which is our idea of a sort of an animated group that is kind of influenced by those sort of Marvel movies. But of course, in our version, they're massive losers," Smith said.

Baynham followed up with, "Well, this is it. I had this idea once about another kid in a superhero movie where literally everyone else is a superhero except for this one person who's got no powers. And then he becomes the hero. But no, yeah, I love them. I love them. I've really, ever since seeing Guardians of the Galaxy, the first one..."

Smith added, "That's the kind of model for the thing that we are writing, but with animals in a... That's a whole new thing."

As those who have seen Ron's Gone Wrong will know, there is already a superhero connection in the movie, as the story sees the film's B-Bots being able to apply Star Wars and Marvel skins, and of course that kind of thing was made much easier to do thanks to the merger of Disney and Fox.

"It was actually, it was a kind of brilliant kind of accident of the movie ending up with Disney because originally the movie was at Fox," Sarah Smith shared. "I have to tell you when we were pitching the movie, we had all different versions of what we would show. 'Look at what a B-bot can do,' and we would use the skins of whatever studio we were pitching to, so different characters that it could be." Baynham added, "And then they had to go."

Smith explained, "But we always had this joke, this Darth Vader bot who would say, 'Let us cross to the dark side,' which for some reason we were so keen to hang on to our Darth Vader joke. So when Disney then acquired Fox, we were like, 'Let's go ask them,' and they were great. They gave us the right to use lots of those characters."

Everyone loves a happy accident, and of course we have seen many such movie crossovers happening thanks to the Fox buyout, including Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, which included an unexpected and very funny Captain America scene that was only able to go ahead thanks to the merger.

Ron's Gone Wrong features the voice talents of Zach Galifianakis (A Wrinkle in Time, The Hangover), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!, Luca), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Ed Helms (The Office), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), and Thomas Barbusca (Chad).

Ron's Gone Wrong is playing in movie theaters now.