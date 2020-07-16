Popular Watchmen vigilante, Rorschach, will be returning for his own solo story titled, rather aptly, Rorschach. DC recently announced Tom King, Jorge Fornés, Dave Stewart and Clayton Cowles will helm the Watchmen spinoff. Set 35 years after the events of Watchmen, which was first published in 1986 and 1987, Rorschach will be comprise of a 12-issue series that will be published under DC's Black Label imprint.

The official synopsis reads, "It's been 35 years since Ozymandias was exposed for dropping a giant telepathic squid on New York City, killing thousands and ending the public's trust in heroes once and for all. The Minutemen are gone; only their memory lives on. Especially the infamy of Rorschach, who has become a cultural icon since Dr. Manhattan turned him to dust. Rorschach may have spoken truth, but he wasn't a hero...

So what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as part of a pair of assassins trying to kill the first candidate to oppose President Robert Redford in decades? Follow one determined detective as he walks backward in time, uncovering the identities and motives of the would-be killers, taking him deep into a dark conspiracy of alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystical visions, and yes, comic books."

During the series' announcement, Tom King discussed Rorschach and what he hopes to achieve by revisiting the character. "Like the HBO Watchmen show and very much like the original '86 Watchmen, this is a very political work," King said in that announcement. "It's an angry work. We're so angry all the time now. We have to do something with that anger. It's called Rorschach not because of the character Rorschach, but because what you see in these characters tells you more about yourself than about them."

Bringing back Rorschach is likely to be a controversial choice, with many fans (including creator Alan Moore) wishing that the property would just be left alone.

Created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, Watchmen remains one of the most influential comic book works. Dropping readers into an alternate reality in the 1980s. The story opens with the vigilante Rorschach investigating the death of Edward Blake/The Comedian, and over the course of the series, Rorschach uncovers a conspiracy in which former ally Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias plans to unite the world and prevent its destruction by faking an alien invasion. In the end, Rorschach, who aims to expose the truth about Ozymandias' plan, is killed by the immensely powerful Dr. Manhattan. However, the ending saw a newspaper editor receiving a copy of Rorschach's journal.

The comic was adapted by director Zack Snyder in 2009 and has since received several continuations and prequels in comic book form, including DC Comics' Doomsday Clock arc, which saw several characters from Watchmen cross paths with famous DC superheroes such as Superman and Batman. Watchmen was recently revisited by writer Damon Lindelof for a nine-episode television series that aired last year.

Knowing his eventual fate, the question remains, who will be under the mask when the first issue of Rorschach, by Tom King, Jorge Fornés, Dave Stewart and Clayton Cowles, is released on October 13. The book will feature a card stock cover from Fornés and a variant cover from Jae Lee. This comes to us courtesy of DC Comics.