Daredevil and The Mandalorian star Rosario Dawson made a special appearance on the All Elite Wrestling pro wrestling program AEW Dynamite, and the actress even got to be part of the action. On Wednesday night, the show was airing live on TNT when Dawson was watching from her seat in the front row. After she was singled out by Malakai Black on the mic, Dawson hopped over the barricade to confront the wrestler, leading to an intense staredown between the two.

.@CodyRhodes returned to #AEWDynamite to bring the fight to #MalakaiBlack and got an assist from his fellow @GoBigShowTBS judge and Jedi @rosariodawson! pic.twitter.com/ytKrKiMAXj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021

AEW wrestler Cody Rhodes, who also appears as a judge alongside Dawson on the TBS series Go Big Show, then started to approach the ring from the audience. It was the first appearance made on AEW television by Rhodes since losing to Black last month. With Black's back turned to watch Cody, Dawson went on the attack by jumping on Black and locking him into a chokehold. He managed to shake off the actress just in time for Cody to reach them, leading into a violent brawl through the crowd between the two feuding wrestlers.

Several other celebrities have made special appearances in AEW since the wrestling organization started airing content on TNT. Back in 2019, Kevin Smith and Jay Mewes arrived to promote the release of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, a move that got them banned from WWE. Snoop Dogg showed up in January and even got to jump from the top rope onto a downed wrestler. In March, Shaq appeared on Dynamite where he wound up going through two tables on the floor. Paul Wight has also teased the return of his character Captain Insano from The Waterboy.

Rosario Dawson has appeared in many notable movies over the years. She is known for playing Gail in Sin City and its sequel Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, also appearing in movies like Josie and the Pussycats, Unstoppable, and Zombieland: Double Tap. After debuting in Kevin Smith's Clerks II, Dawson is also set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel Clerks III. Smith previously teased her character's return with an image from the set.

"Becky's back! It was Day 1 for the ever-amazing Rosario Dawson last night," Smith wrote. "Days 1, 2 and 3 of our shoot have resulted in some sensational scenes, so I'm hoping today's Day 4 (an all Rosario and Brian O'Halloran day) keeps the streak going! Kids, I *love* what Clerks III is shaping up to be!"

Dawson also played Claire Temple in the hit series Daredevil, also appearing as the character in the other Marvel shows on Netflix. Last year, she debuted as Ahsoka Tano in season 2 of The Mandalorian, quickly becoming a fan favorite for Star Wars fans. It has since been officially announced that Dawson will return as the character in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka. These days, she can also be seen in Dwayne Johnson's biographical sitcom Young Rock.

It's unclear if Rosario Dawson plans to return to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. In the meantime, it appears her pal Cody Rhodes will be continuing the fight against Malakai Black, and we know who she'll be rooting for. They'll be having their grudge match on Wednesday, Sept. 22 for a special episode of AEW Dynamite, dubbed AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.