Rose McGowan is accusing Sideways director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct. The 46-year old actress claims that the incident happened when she was 15-years old. McGowan's new claim appears to be the one she alluded to in a 2018 conversation with Ronan Farrow. The actress was one of the first women to come forward and publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, which resulted in an avalanche of more women coming forward with their own stories about the now-disgraced Hollywood mogul. McGowan had this to say in a tweet to Payne this morning.

In a follow up tweet, Rose McGowan included an image of herself from when she was 15-years old. "I just want an acknowledgement [sic] and an apology. I do not want to destroy," said McGowan. As of this writing, Alexander Payne has not responded to the actress' claim. The Sideways director's representatives also have not come forward with a statement, though one is probably imminent.

In a 2018 interview with Ronan Farrow, the Scream actress went into more detail about the situation, though she did not mention Alexander Payne by name. "You told me that, even long before the Harvey Weinstein incident, you recounted to me that there was a statutory rape by a prominent man in Hollywood," said Farrow at the time. Rose McGowan replied, "Yes, and I didn't process that until-well, I'll get to him." You can read what McGowan had to say below.

"He took me home, after he met me, and showed me a soft-porn movie he'd made for Showtime, under a different name, of course... And then he had sex with me. And then he left me next to Tropical in Silver Lake, standing on a street corner."

Rose McGowan went on and revealed, "I'd been attracted to him, so I always filed it away as a sexual experience..." It wasn't until years later, after Ronan Farrow's now-famous New Yorker story came out, that she started to reassess it. "Two weeks after your [New Yorker] story came out, I'd processed it, but I removed myself from it," she admitted. It appears she has processed the situation again and is preparing to move on.

As for moving on from Harvey Weinstein, Rose McGowan believes she won't have real closure until he's dead. "I feel like he and I are strapped in this battle together until one of us is dead. That's how it goes," she said earlier this year. McGowan accused Weinstein of raping her early in her career, which she detailed further in her 2018 book, Brave. You can check out Rose McGowan's Twitter claims against Alexander Payne above.

