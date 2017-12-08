Actress Rose McGowan took aim at her former Charmed cast mate Alyssa Milano for her continued friendship with Georgina Chapman, ex-wife of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. McGowan took to social media to tell Milano that she makes her "want to vomit" for remaining friends and supporting Chapman. McGowan alleges that Harvey Weinstein raped her in 1997 at the Sun Dance Film Festival and according to the New York Times, he paid her a settlement of $100,000 to keep silent about the matter.

While Alyssa Milano has been considered a huge ally in the Me Too movement sweeping the country, resulting in many powerful men being fired or resigning from positions due to sexual misconduct allegations, Rose McGowan isn't having any of it after Milano appeared on the Megyn Kelly Show revealing that Georgina Chapman is an "amazing mother" and an "amazing woman." McGowan took to Twitter to share her feelings about her old friend and she did not hold back. She had this to say.

"You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one."

McGowan wasn't done there. She then said, "Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby," referring to Bill Cosby's wife, who stood by the disgraced comedian even after dozens of women came forward with disturbing sexual assault allegations.

In the wake of a series of damning sexual assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman, who is the co-founder of fashion label Marchesa, announced that she was leaving the disgraced producer. In a statement, she said that her "heart breaks" thinking about all of the damage that her ex-husband had inflicted. A new report suggests that the couple is still separated and that Chapman has yet to file for divorce from Weinstein. Rose McGowan also insinuated that Georgina Chapman's fashion label was built upon Harvey Weinstein's money and bullying, alleging that he made abused women wear his wife's clothing line.

Rose McGowan was not alone with her feelings about Alyssa Milano and Georgina Chapman. Actress Asia Argento also tweeted out to Milano, simply saying that the actress is, "no bueno." Argento also alleges that Harvey Weinstein raped her on two separate occasions. Alyssa Milano has yet to respond to either McGowan or Argento and continues to stand by her friend Georgina Chapman. Rose McGowan has been using her voice to speak out on social media to her nearly 1-million supporters to call out hypocrisy wherever she sees it.

Unafraid to name A-listers, Rose McGowan has tweeted at powerful men including Donald Trump, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Jeff Bezos. After Affleck and Matt Damon maintained silent on their old pal Harvey Weinstein, who gave the duo their first big Hollywood break, McGowan shared some strong-worded tweets at the duo. McGowan called Damon "spineless" and alleges that Affleck has known about Weinstein's behavior for decades and even called out Casey Affleck who is facing sexual misconduct allegations of his own. Check out what both actresses had to say about Alyssa Milano supporting Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife via Rose McGowan's Twitter account below.

You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one - People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017