Rose McGowan has turned herself in and was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in Virginia. The felony charge stems from what prosecutors say was cocaine found amongst McGowan's personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20th, 2017 flight to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The charges popped up at an interesting time for the actress as it happened after she was one of the leading voices to bring Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations to light. Rose McGowan believes that the drugs were planted and that this is all directly involved with the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Rose McGowan turned herself in, was booked, and released on a $5,000-dollar unsecured bond at the Loudoun County Magistrate's office, earlier this week. Her arrest came after an airport employee allegedly found the actress' wallet with two bags of white powder inside, which police say later tested positive for cocaine nearly a year ago. Before turning herself in to authorities in northern Virginia, McGowan raised the possibility to the New Yorker's Ronan Farrow that the drug charges against her could be related to her efforts to name Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein as her rapist.

Ronan Farrow reported that Rose McGowan's attorney Jim Hundley has asked that the drug charges be dismissed, based on a time frame that could have allowed someone to plant two small bags of cocaine in McGowan's wallet. Hundley says, "depending on when and where the wallet was lost, individuals other than Ms. McGowan had access to the wallet for somewhere between approximately 5 hours 40 minutes and more than 11 hours." It surely does seem like an odd time for these allegations to come up. Rose McGowan has said that she will plead not guilty.

Rose McGowan explained to Ronan Farrow that she carried a slim card wallet with her on the trip to Washington, and had not taken the wallet out of her bag, which was allegedly left unattended when she went to the restroom mid-flight. The actress said, "I had it in the side pocket of my backpack, and I left it on my seat as I went to the bathroom." After the flight, she realized that her wallet was missing and took to social media to have United Airlines help her find it. A detective later contacted McGowan and told her to come get her wallet, but she feared that it could be a fake officer as she believed she was being followed for revealing that she had been raped by a prominent studio head.

In the end, Rose McGowan will plead not guilty for the felony possession of cocaine and truly believes that she has been set up. Corey Feldman, who is leading his Truth Campaign to oust Hollywood pedophiles, has shared similar fears for naming men that had abused him and his friends while growing up. It was also recently reported that Harvey Weinstein was able to hire top-level spies to oversee some of his damage control, so maybe it isn't too far-fetched that the drugs were planted in McGowan's wallet. Why else would these charges just be coming out now? You can read more about Rose McGowan's drug charges via The New Yorker.

Well today was fun pic.twitter.com/OHqXINltjS — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 15, 2017