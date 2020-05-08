The immensely popular duo Siegfried and Roy is no more, as one-half of the team has passed away this evening. Roy Horn died from complications related to COVID-19 . His partner, Siegfried Fischbacher, made the news public. He had this to say in a statement.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital [in Las Vegas] who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

Roy Horn was 75 at the time of his passing. Along with Siegfried, the popular entertainer forever altered the Las Vegas landscape. The duo were known for their impressive magic, illusions and tiger-taming act. He was one of the original Tiger Kings before there ever was a Joe Exotic.

The pair were successful entertainers from Germany, who became world renown for their special kind of showmanship. They would often perform at casinos and on cruise ships. In 1990, they opened their extravagant show at The Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Things came to an end in 2003, when Horn was involved in an on-stage accident with one of the duo's white Begal tigers named Mantecore.

In 2009, the pair reunited on stage for one final performance. They held a benefit show for the Cleveland Clinic's Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. The sold out performance reportedly netted $14 million. In 2019, Siegfried and Roy collaborated on a special for 20/20 called Siegfried & Roy: Behind the Magic. Just this month, they sent out a shared statement in regards to the ongoing crisis facing the world. Their joint statement read as such.

"Everyone in the United States and around the world impacted by this health crisis remain in our prayers. We know the real magic in all of us caring, cheering, loving and thanking one another will return everyone to good health and happiness. We can't wait until it is possible for all of us to hug each other safely again. Love to all, Siegfried & Roy."

German filmmakers Nico Hofmann and Bully Herbig were collaborating with the duo for a Siegfried & Roy biopic. Plans for that changed, and the movie was turned into a multi-part docuseries which is planning release in 2021.

Roy Horn will be remembered at a private funeral. A Public Memorial is planned for the near future, for fans to attend. The news of Roy Horn's passing was first announced at ABC News.