A Rubik's Cube movie and game show are on the way from Ashok Amritraj's Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Endeavor Content. The iconic puzzle was invented and introduced in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture, Erno Rubik. It was originally called the Magic Cube and Rubik came up with the idea while working for the Department of Interior Design at the Academy of Applied Arts and Crafts in Budapest. It was originally believed that the puzzle was invented to help students understand 3D objects, though that was an unintended outcome.

Erno Rubik originally invented the Rubik's Cube to figure out a structural problem of moving the parts independently without the entire mechanism falling apart. It was only when he tried to put the invention back together that he realized that he had made a puzzle game. The upcoming Rubik's Cube movie will be about Professor Erno Rubik's toy and how it ended up becoming a pop culture phenomenon in the 1980s and beyond.

Hyde Park is also developing a Rubik's Cube game show with Glassman Media (The Wall), an Endeavor Content Company. The game show will be executive produced by Ashok Amritraj and Andrew Glassman of Glassman Media. It's unclear what the show will focus on specifically, but one could easily see it as a competition over who can solve the puzzle the fastest. People from all over the world compete each year to see who can solve the cube the fastest, with some people able to figure it out in 10 seconds or less. Amateur and professional "speedcubers" from all over the world have faced each other since 2018, "battling for the chance to prove their skills in the Rubik's Cube World Championship Finals at Boston."

Ashok Amritraj says, "I've had a personal and nostalgic connection to the Rubik's Cube from my early days in India." He went on to say, "I am thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content and Rubik's/Smiley and look forward to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik's universe." Since the invention of the Rubik's Cube, many 3D puzzles have followed, which has kept the iconic original in the public eye for nearly 50 years. Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt went viral in 2020 after proving he could solve the puzzle in less than a minute.

Graham Taylor, co-president of Endeavor Content says, "The Rubik's Cube is an iconic and family friendly brand. In Partnership with Hyde Park we look forward to creating film, television, and game show content for global audiences." As for other plans with the franchise, Endeavor and Ashok Amritraj have not revealed what the future holds beyond the movie and game show. In the meantime, it might be a good idea for "speedcubers" to start training for a possible spot on the upcoming game show. The Wrap was one of the first outlets to report on the Rubik's Cube movie and game show.