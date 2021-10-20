After their sudden exit from Batwoman following the first season, Ruby Rose is putting the show on blast. In a scathing message posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Rose claims that they had actually been fired. The former Batwoman star also alleges mistreatment from The CW program's team which includes unsafe working conditions, even saying they were forced to return to work less than two weeks after suffering their own serious back injury.

The statement was posted to Rose's Instagram Stories, and they are definitely not holding back. When Rose first exited Batwoman after one season, they released a statement taking responsibility for that decision. In the new Instagram post, which begins with addressing The CW and tagging showrunner Caroline Dries along with executive producers Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti, Ruby Rose has a much different story to tell.

"Enough is enough. I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you."

Ruby Rose includes a video of their time in the hospital which showcases how severe their on-set injury had been. The injury had resulted in surgery to repair two herniated discs. Rose says that despite the severity, the studio had pushed them into returning to work just 10 days after the surgery. Here's how Rose explains the decision to go back to work despite the injury.

"To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this... 10 DAYS!!!!!! Or the whole cast and crew would be fired and I'd let everyone down because Peter Roth said he would recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set). That is, be the one who cost so many people their jobs. Instead of spending half a day to rewrite me out for a few weeks to heal."

Rose also describes "taking a huge pay cut to play a passion project and being so excited about Comic-Con," only to be told they wouldn't be able to attend. The actor was also told they had to announced it personally otherwise people would turn up at Comic-Con hoping to meet them just to be disappointed. Rose alleges that they caved and posted the video online to make the announcement, but was told to "cover your [surgery] scar, we don't want to see that scar on the video." Rose also make it more clear as to why they allegedly left Batwoman.

"To my dear, dear fans still asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head ... NOR DID I QUIT. I DID NOT QUIT, they ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail would not make me stand down."

According to Ruby Rose, many others working on the show were also mistreated. A crew member is said to have suffered third-degree burns over his whole body with the other cast and crew offered no therapy after "witnessing his skin fall off his face." Another woman was left quadriplegic and they "tried to blame it on her being on her phone, [but] she's a PA, they work via phones." Rose also notes being asked to do a sex scene with very little prep time, suffering a cut that nearly blinded them, and takes aim at showrunner Caroline Dries and co-star Dougray Scott (Jacob Kane).

"Caroline Dries maybe visited the set 4 times in a year... UNHEARD OF. But in those 4-5 visits she decided she could tell me she knew my injury happened on set so I should comply with the PI, yet later denied it entirely... Dougray [Scott] hurt a female stunt double he yelled like a little b--tch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined."

Meanwhile, Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing) was brought into the equation as well before Rose was finished. Rose says Johnson had leaked information to the press which made them look bad for being late, which they attribute to their injury. After putting Johnson on blast, Rose mentions they were loved by everyone else on set.

"Whoever does these stupid leaks, I'm finding out who, but it's Camrus, who after I left hospital said, "Yeah well maybe if people were not late we would make our days." A kid. A egomaniac kid who worked one day a week had the audacity... or the stunt department who were furious even though I never blamed them. But I went on fallen and spoke of my injury, and didn't play the game. Aside from them I was loved and loved my crew."

Warner Bros. Television has since responded to Rose's allegations. The studio corroborates Rose's claim that she was in fact fired from ﻿Batwoman﻿, but offers a different explanation as to why. Per the statement﻿, via Deadline, the company suggests it was the result of an investigation into workplace behavior.

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned."

After Ruby Rose left Batwoman, Javicia Leslie was signed on to take on the central role as Ryan Wilder. The Kate Kane character was later recast with Wallis Day for season 2. Season 3 of Batwoman just premiered this month on The CW. This news comes from Ruby Rose on Instagram.