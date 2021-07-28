Ruby Rose has revealed the scary moment that she believed she would not be able to find a hospital that would admit her following complications for a recent surgery. The Former Batwoman actress detailed the uncertain and traumatizing time she had in a post on her Instagram account on Tuesday. While she did not go into details of the surgery that caused the issues, she described it as, "I just wanted to sort out some live stuff and some health stuff and some house stuff and all the good things." She went on to say that the surgery itself had gone fine, but there was a subsequent issue that arose and needed ER attention.

"I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well," Ruby Rose said. "But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital." The symptoms she was suffering were severe enough that she "called an ambulance and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me or anyone."

While many believe that the Covid pandemic is now completely under control in many parts of the world, there are still a number of patients being admitted regularly, taking up space that is also required by people with general health conditions, some of which are life-threatening. It can be hard to imagine being in desperate need of medical attention and seemingly not having anywhere capable of giving it.

The Orange Is The New Black star became emotional in the post as she recalled that the ERs she was taken to were all "rejecting taking people and I... and my case was quite serious. We stuck it out for a little bit longer and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff. Everyone was amazing, all the front-liners are amazing," Rose said of those who ended up treating her.

The Aussie actress fully believed that the reason it took so long to find a room available at an ER was due to the pandemic, and she was eager for her fans to look after themselves and make sure they do everything they can to prevent it spreading and causing more long term issues. "Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please. It's just... it doesn't need to be this hard for everyone and I just can't imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now."

The actress finished by saying that she would not be returning to social media in any other capacity in the near future after already announcing that she was taking a break. She concluded by saying, "I'm just sending everyone love. I love you all and take care of yourselves."

Covid volumes have recently been rising across various parts of the US, while the UK Delta Variant outbreak that has been stalling a number of big movie and TV productions including the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, and the second season of Bridgerton. This news originated at ComicBook.com.