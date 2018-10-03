Cyber security company McAfee has completed its annual report on the most dangerous celebrities to search for online, and The Meg and Orange is the New Black actress Ruby Rose has topped the 2018 list. Searching for Rose can expose fans to viruses and malicious sites, according to the new report. 32-year old Rose is the 12th celebrity to earn the honor in as many years, according to McAfee spokesman Gary Davis. Fans of the actress are being warned to search for the actress using virus protection software.

Simple searches for Ruby Rose are the most likely to take users on websites that carry viruses or malware, which really, all depends on what the user is searching for. Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari comes in at number two this year. Both actresses have had some popular NSFW appearances lately, which may be the main culprit for earning such a prestigious ranking as most dangerous celebrity search. Marion Cotillard took the third spot, while original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter took number four. Actress Rose Byrne is number five, Debra Messing is number six, Kourtney Kardashian is number seven, Amber Heard is number eight, morning TV show host Kelly Ripa number nine, and actor Brad William Henke takes the tenth spot.

Adding to Ruby Rose's profile this year is her role in The Meg as well as her casting as Batwoman in an upcoming CW series, which has been divisive news amongst hardcore DC fans. Now that fans know, they should use some extra caution when searching for Rose, or any of the other celebrities on the new list. McAfee did not say which operating systems were targeted the most. Gary Davis had this to say about safe internet surfing.

"In our hyper-connected world, it's important for consumers to think before they click to be sure that they are landing on safe digital content and protecting themselves from cybersecurity threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity. So whether you're looking up what Ruby did on the latest Orange is the New Black episode, or what Kristin Cavallari wore at the latest awards show, make sure you're searching the internet safely."

Ruby Rose took the number one spot for most dangerous internet celebrity from pop star Avril Lavigne, who fell to number thirty this year. Last year's list also included Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Katy Perry and Beyoncé, who are all musicians. The music industry took a hit this year with most dangerous searches, though Adele hit the number twenty-one this year.

McAfee's Gary Davis recommends that internet users avoid going to third-party sites while searching for their favorite celebrity while also utilizing cyber security tools that can protect a computer against attacks. Additionally, Davis also advises that families use parental controls to filter out certain sites that may contain malware. Just make sure you're not looking for anything that's too NSFW, and you should be fine. This news was first reported by CNN.