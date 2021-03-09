Ruby Rose may have only lasted one season on Batwoman, but the former lead star of The CW series is keeping the door open for other superhero roles. Between 2019 and 2020, Rose appeared in every episode of the show's first season as Batman's successor and the new savior of Gotham City. Due to a hectic work schedule and on-set injuries among other reasons, Rose announced her departure from the show ahead of the second season last year.

It would seem that Batwoman didn't work out so well for Ruby Rose, but it also appears that the experience hasn't scared her off from other comic book adaptations. Speaking with ComicBookMovie.com in a new interview, Rose was directly asked if she'd be open to another comic book movie role in the DC or Marvel Universes, and here's what the SAS: Red Notice star had to say.

"Absolutely. Look, playing a superhero is a dream. It's so much fun. Of course I would. I'd play a superhero, I'd play a villain. There's a lot of things I'd like to do. There was something very special about playing Batwoman and Kate Kane, and introducing her to the world, helping inspire a bunch of kids which is Javicia [Leslie] is doing right now. It's such a beautiful thing to be able to watch. Any roles that challenge you in a particular way or have a bigger greater meaning or great story behind them I love, and really react and respond to that material."

As Rose notes, Javicia Leslie has since stepped in as the new lead star of Batwoman starting with the show's second season. Although the series now has a new lead star, the network has been pleased with its continued success and a third season of Batwoman has already been ordered. It's also clear that there's no animosity between Rose and the Batwoman team with Rose cheering on Leslie in the role every step of the way.

In the first season of Batwoman, Rose played Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne who becomes Batwoman years after Bruce/Batman mysteriously vanished. When Rose exited, Leslie debuted at the start of season 2 as Ryan Wilder, an original character created to succeed Kate as the new Batwoman. The cast also includes Rachel Skarsten as Beth Kane, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, and Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton. Caroline Dries developed the series for The CW.

Rose's latest role can be seen in the new movie SAS: Red Notice. Directed by Magnus Martens, the British action thriller also stars Sam Heughan, Andy Serkis, Tom WIlkinson, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hopper, and Noel Clarke. It follows an ex-Special Forces soldier who comes face-to-face with an army of mercenaries who are intending to blow up the Channel Tunnel. You can catch Rose in SAS: Red Notice when it is released in the U.K. on March 12 and in the U.S. on March 16.

Meanwhile, you can also catch Javicia Leslie in new episodes of Batwoman Sundays on The CW.