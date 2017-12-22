If you love Christmas, odds are, you have a special place in your heart for 1964's Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The animated special has stood the test of time, in no small part due to its "Animagic" style of animation, which helps set it apart. That and the classic story being told. So, would you like to own two of the original puppets from the movie? You absolutely can, as the Rudolph and Santa puppets used for the special are being sold on eBay right now. It'll just set you back a cool $10,000,000.

Peter Lutrario, the current owner of the Rudolph and Santa Claus puppets, has officially put the iconic figures from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer up on eBay. And yes, the list price is $10 million. However, there is a "make an offer" option. So it's entirely possible that the puppets could sell for less money. But even a fraction of that price is truly astronomical. Here's what Lutraio has to say about the puppets in the eBay listing.

"You are viewing and enjoying the Actual screen used Puppets used in the 1964 Production of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. These Puppets were restored to New like condition in 2007.I have been on many shows with these Puppets which you can see for yourself on the internet, Shows like the Nationally viewed show " Hollywood Treasures" and CNN. Simply type in your Browser " Chasing Rudolph" for Hollywood Treasures, and on CNN simply put in search " Rudolph the Red nosed Reindeer to view my presentation. These 2 Puppets are Certainly one of the Most Iconic and Famous Collectibles in the entire World, and are certainly the Most Famous Holiday and Christmas Props In the History of Television . We are dealing with something Magnificent and Iconic on a Level all its own. To many, they are Christmas . We all grew up with them, and they are Recognizable in an instant by every generation. Couple that with the fact that they are" one of a kind. These are the only surviving Props from the entire set, The Most Famous Puppets , from the Most Famous Christmas special in the History of Television , coupled with the Rarity of being one of a kind. I think many will agree that nothing brings back our childhood memories like the 1964 Production of Rudolph the Red nosed Reindeer. And Yes! Rudolph's nose lights up ! Buy it now is for both Puppets and decorative stand with charger that lights Rudolph's nose. All Authenticated certificates are included."

Rick Goldschmidt, an expert on Rankin/Bass productions, who made the classic Rudolph special, isn't happy to hear about this auction. But more to the point, he thinks the price is insane. "No one's going to pay $10 million. Not even a museum or the Smithsonian," he said. Luterio says, "I was just curious to see what the market would bear." Goldschmidt, who's friend sold Luterio the puppets in 2010, hopes they wind up in a museum, despite the insane cost.

"It's just sad to see the puppets being put on eBay...People love to see them. It's something that's a treasured part of Americana. I'd like to see it in a museum, not in someone's briefcase."

Goldschmidt also added that the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer special "has heart and it has warmth that no other entertainment really has today." As of this writing, there have been 15 inquiries about the Rudolph and Santa puppets, but no official offers, from what we can tell. If you've got $10 million laying around, head on over to eBay and claim your pieces of Christmas history. You can check out pictures of the puppets for yourself below.