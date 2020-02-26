Along with the official poster, the first trailer for Paramount Pictures and WWE Studios' animated movie Rumble has just been released online. Set in a world where gargantuan monsters compete in giant rings WWE-style for the entertainment of viewers across the planet, Rumble tells the story of a young monster wrestler trainer who hopes to do her father proud by coaching an underdog performer to be the best in the world. The movie looks like a fun and interesting take on the world of professional wrestling, and you can see what I mean by watching the official Rumble trailer below.

As seen in the trailer, Rumble follows a monster named Steve, voiced by Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman), who has dreams of making it to the top as a professional wrestler. This will mean taking on the champion of the world, a tentacled monster voiced by Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and beating him will not be easy. With the help of some of his human pals, including monster wrestler trainer Winnie (Geraldine Viswanathan, Miracle Workers), Steve begins his training for his journey to become a championship wrestler, but it's clear right away that major challenges lie ahead.

Rumble is directed by Hamish Grieve using a screenplay written by Etan Cohen and Matt Lieberman, with Chuck Beil producing the project. A collaboration between Paramount Animation and WWE Studios, the animated movie will also feature the voices of real-life WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch in addition to the cast members named above. Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Tony Danza (Who's the Boss?), and Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us) also lend their voices to the cast.

Wrestling movies seem like they can be pretty hit or miss with fans. One of the most well-known wrestling movies is the 2000 comedy Ready to Rumble, which starred David Arquette and Oliver Platt. Although some fans remember it with fond nostalgia, it wasn't exactly a critical hit at the time. More recently, the life and career of real-life WWE performer Paige was explored in the biopic Fighting with My Family, with Florence Pugh as the titular wrestler. Unlike Ready to Rumble, this one was a big hit with critics, holding a 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Rumble will be the first wrestling-monster movie made by a wrestling organization, and it will be interesting to see how this one is received compared to other wrestling movies.

Paramount Pictures will release Rumble in theaters on Jan. 29, 2021. You can also take a look at the official poster for the movie below. For real-life pro wrestling content, you can always subscribe to the WWE Network or catch the weekly WWE programs Raw and NXT on USA Network as well as Smackdown on Fox. You can also look forward to seeing the WWE Studios live-action wrestling movie The Main Event when it hits Netflix sometime this year. The Rumble trailer shown above comes to us from Paramount Pictures on YouTube.