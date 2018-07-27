Peter Dinklage is playing Rumpelstiltskin. Sony is adapting a movie centered around the Grimm Brothers fairytale, with Dinklage on board to play the titular character and as a producer. The project is still very much in the development stage right now, so it could be a while before it actually goes in front of cameras. However, according to a new report from Variety, it's considered to be a priority for Dinklage and the studio.

This comes as +Peter Dinklage is getting ready to end his days on HBO's Game of Thrones, with the show's final season set to debut next year. That will allow for the 49-year-old actor to pursue a variety of other projects, both on the big and small screen alike, with Rumpelstiltskin joining his growing to-do pile. Studios are going to be eager to work with him as he's not only on one of the most popular shows in the world but, individually, he recently scored a seventh Emmy nomination for his work on the fantasy series.

Author Patrick Ness has been brought on to tackle the screenplay for Rumpelstiltskin. He is known for his novels Chaos Walking and A Monster Calls. The former was adapted by director Doug Liman for the big screen, set to arrive in theaters next year, with the latter turned into a movie by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona in 2016. Karen Rosenfelt, Circle of Confusion's Matt Smith and David Alpert, David Ginsberg, and Josh Weinstock are on board as producers.

Rumpelstiltskin was most famously brought to life as a Grimm fairytale. However, the story is said to date back as far as 4,000 years ago. The general premise of the story centers on a miller who gets his daughter in hot water by falsely telling the King she can spin straw into gold. The king locks her in a room and forces her to prove her abilities or die. She's then visited by the titular character when she's at the end of her rope and winds up in over her head. At the present time, it isn't clear if Sony intends to modernize the story or adapt it as a period piece.

Peter Dinklage was recently seen in Avengers: Infinity War, which grossed more than $2 billion worldwide. The actor was also featured in last year's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. He's also set to appear in the Sundance hit I Think We're Alone Now, which arrives in September.

The tale has been turned into movies in the past. Horror fans might be aware of the 1995 Rumpelstiltskin movie that starred Max Grodenchik as the character. There's also the 1987 take from director David Irving. More recently, the character was an important part of ABC's fantasy series Once Upon a Time, with Robert Carlyle playing the part. Since this new movie is in the early stages, there is no word yet on a possible release date. There's also no indication as to who may direct Rumpelstiltskin for Sony just yet. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.