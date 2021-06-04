1091 Pictures have acquired the rights to distribute Cameron Boyce's final film Runt in North American territories. The studio will set a day and date for theatrical release, and will also oversee its release on Video-On-Demand, sometime this Fall.

Runt is the final film and on-screen appearance of actor Cameron Boyce, who passed away in July 2019, at the young age of 20. Boyce, who famously starred as Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil in Disney's musical fantasy Descendants and its sequel, suffered an epileptic seizure, which resulted in his sudden passing.

Runt is directed by Will Coakley in his directorial debut and will star a young cast featuring Boyce, Brianna Hildebrand, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, and Aramis Knight alongside Jason Patric, The film focuses on a teenage boy Cal (Cameron Boyce), who, due to extensive bullying and lack of adult support succumbs to self-destruction, pain, depression, and extinguished moral compass.

The other co-actors would also portray relatable characters of high-school seniors, facing neglect and other social issues, causing them to go down the cycle of pessimism and violence. Runt is written by Christian Van Gregg and Armand Constantine with Coakley as a co-writer. The film's producers have hinted that the film will deal with teenage violence and its repercussions. Expressing themselves on their film receiving distributors, they commented.

"We are grateful to be working with 1091 Pictures, which understands the relevance and power of this story; We have also partnered with The Cameron Boyce Foundation and its Wielding Peace initiative to promote peace instead of violence and spread awareness of the consequences of gun violence. We are excited for audiences to see this powerful and thrilling picture."

The film's premise suggests that the film will try to dig into teenage psychology in the times we live in and would probably promote the significance of mental health, counseling, and parental guidance, and education for teenagers. Cameron Boyce's parents also added to the film's significance and their son's last role, saying,

"This film is very important in the climate we live in today, Cameron was incredibly proud of this film, and we believe his powerful performance will resonate deeply with all his fans throughout the world."

Neglecting abuse and bullying is a major drawback in both parental upbringing and school administrations. The two concerns were heavily adapted films and television such as in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Carrie, and 13 Reasons Why. Runt would probably be a more indie-style drama-thriller, which will address these concerns via a comparatively darker tone.

Runt has previously garnered critical and people's praise at the Mammoth Film Festival where it first premiered in 2020. There, the film was honored with the Audience Award for Best Feature Film, thus validating the fact that it would have something really significant and interesting to deliver to the audience.

While Runt is Cameron Boyce's last film appearance, it wouldn't be his only 2021 release. Boyce appears in eight episodes of the first season of Amazon Prime Video series Paradise City, in which he has a recurring role. The show also saw him being reunited with his Descendants co-star Booboo Stewart. Runt will receive a theatrical and VOD release this year at an unspecified day and date. This news originated at Deadline.