1091 Pictures has just released the new trailer for the teen thriller Runt, starring the late Cameron Boyce. The trailer shows a troubled and bullied kid who has had enough of other teens' harassment and decides to take matters into his own hands. When his parents fail to help him, he has no other choice.

The official synopsis reads, "Runt tells the story of a group of neglected and misguided high-school seniors who are pulled into a downward cycle of violence when the adults in their lives fail them. Cameron Boyce portrays Cal, a high-school teenager, who after a troubling incident takes a stand, resulting in devastating consequences."

The thriller stars Boyce, the late star of Disney Channel's Descendants franchise/ HBO's Mrs. Fletcher), alongside co-stars Nicole Elizabeth Berger (Clover), Aramis Knight (Into The Badlands), Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool 1 & 2), Cyrus Arnold (Run Hide Fight), Jason Patric (The Vanished), Charlie Gillespie (Julie and The Phantoms) and Tichina Arnold (The Last Black Man in San Francisco). The film marks the directorial debut of William Coakley, based on a script by Coakley, Christian Van Gregg, and Armand Constantine.

Since 2019, Boyce has posthumously appeared in Descendants 3, the limited series Mrs. Fletcher, and most recently the musical drama Paradise City.

Beloved by fans, Cameron Boyce was a child actor beginning at the age of 9. Trained as a dancer from an early age, he made his debut in the music video 'That Green Gentleman (Things Have Changed)' by the band Panic! at the Disco,' playing a child version of guitarist Ryan Ross. Boyce's first appearance in a feature film was in the Kiefer Sutherland horror film Mirrors playing the role of Michael 'Mikey' Carson (the son of the film 's protagonist). His second film appearance was in the Shia LaBeouf spy film Eagle Eye, playing the role of Sam Holloman. His next prominent film role was in the Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek comedy film Grown Ups. Boyce was known for his roles in the Disney Channel movie franchise Descendants and the TV show Jessie.

On July 6, 2019, Cameron Boyce was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles. Authorities were called, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a statement made by Boyce's family, Boyce died in his sleep "due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated." Later it was confirmed his death was caused by an epileptic seizure.

"This film is very important in the climate we live in today," Boyce's parents, Victor and Libby, previously said in a statement. "Cameron was incredibly proud of this film, and we believe his powerful performance will resonate deeply with all his fans throughout the world." Runt opens in theaters October 1 and will be available on VOD/Digital October 19.