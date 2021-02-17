Radio personality and conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh has died one year after he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Rush's wife, Kathryn, announced the news of her husband's passing on Limbaugh's long-running radio show. He had just turned 70 years old last month.

In February 2020, Limbaugh announced his advanced lung cancer diagnosis to his listeners on his radio show. Though he said his time on the show would be more limited as he prepared to begin treatment, Limbaugh vowed to continue the program for as long as he could. Days after his diagnosis, he was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump during the 2020 State of the Union address. On his radio radio the week after revealing his illness, Rush thanked his fans for their support and well wishes.

"You all just continue to stop me dead in my tracks," Rush said at the time. "I continue to get emails and flowers and cards. I mean, it's voluminous. And it is so touching. I mean, people recounting experiences they had 30 years ago, 25 years ago, and this is why I said last Friday, last week, how lucky I am, and people have trouble understanding that. But, believe me, everything that's happened to me is a blessing."

In October, Rush announced that the treatments were not working and that his diagnosis was terminal. He did not publicly disclose the time frame he had been given by doctors. Recently, his health took a turn for the worse, causing Rush to miss some radio shows as producers asked for prayers.

As one of the most polarizing figures in America, Limbaugh was no stranger to controversy. Starting his career in radio in the 1970s, he launched the nationally syndicated radio program The Rush Limbaugh Show in 1988, and it had been airing ever since. In the 1990s, Limbaugh also branched out to television with his own talk show, and he further expressed his political views in no less than seven books. As a magnet for controversy, Limbaugh's comments on an array of social issues have kept him embroiled in backlash for the past three decades.

Given the controversy he generated in life, the news of Limbaugh's death is drawing a variety of reactions on social media. Thousands of people are making it clear on social media that they don't have much sympathy for Limbaugh, and if you've already seen the reactions online, you'd already know that's putting it lightly. Still, there are others offering their condolences in the wake of the news, and that includes Senator Rand Paul, one of Rush's political allies.

"RIP to a legend and a patriot, Rush Limbaugh. Not many people can say they revolutionized and stayed at the top of an industry the way he did. My condolences to his family," Paul wrote on Twitter.

Limbaugh had been married four times during his life and is survived by his fourth wife, Kathryn Rogers, with whom he'd been married since 2010. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.