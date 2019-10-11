Russell Crowe is heading to the world of horror for his latest project. The Oscar-winning actor has been tapped to lead the cast of the directorial debut of Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin. The currently untitled movie is described as a supernatural thriller that is being produced by Miramax. Not only is Crowe getting into the spooky realm with this one, but it's going to have something of a meta approach to the genre.

According to a new report, Russell Crowe is set to play a troubled actor who is shooting a horror movie. During production, he begins to come unraveled leading him to cross paths with his estranged daughter, who fears he may be slipping back into his past addictions. Or, it's possible there could be something more sinister at play. Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin penned the screenplay. Miramax's Bill Block is set to produce for the studio.

Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin previously created the series Queen of the South and wrote the movie The Final Girls. This comes as part of Miramax's deal with producer Kevin Williamson, which was set up to bring more genre projects to life at the studio. Williamson served as a producer on the Scream franchise and Halloween: H20, as well as on shows such as The Vampire Diaries and The Following. Williamson had this to say about this new project in a statement.

"Bill and I are so excited to work with Russell, one of the greatest actors of our time. Fortin and Miller have such a fresh vision for this film, we know that together they will create something terrifying and memorable."

Russell Crowe hasn't dabbled much in genre over the years, but he is a well-respected and seasoned actor. Crowe won a Best Actor Oscar for his work in Ridley Scott's Gladiator and has been nominated for two additional Academy Awards. One for his work in The Insider and one for A Beautiful Mind. Recently, Crowe starred in the Showtime series The Loudest Voice, in which, he played Fox News head Roger Ailes. Crowe is also set to star in True History of the Kelly Gang, which recently debuted to strong reviews at the Toronto Film Festival. Some of Crowe's other notable roles include Les Miserables and L.A. Confidential.

Miramax has reason to explore the horror genre, as they scored a huge hit with last year's Halloween, which was co-produced by Blumhouse Productions. The sequel went on to earn a series-best $255 million at the global box office. Two sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, are in the works and will be released in October 2020 and October 2021, respectively. This untitled thriller does not yet have a release date set, nor is it clear when production is scheduled to begin. This news comes to us via Deadline.