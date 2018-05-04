The sweaty jockstrap from Cinderella Man and other Russell Crowe memorabilia has found a home at one of the last Blockbuster Video stores in the country. The Blockbuster, which is located in Anchorage, Alaska, recently was gifted the items and is now proudly displaying them, possibly in the hopes of attracting more customers. At the very least, it adds a little charm to one of the last places of its kind in the United States.

Along with the jockstrap, which was actually worn by Russell Crowe in Cinderella Man, the store now has a robe and boxing shorts from the movie, as well as a vest the actor wore in 2012's Les Miserables, a hood from 2010's Robin Hood and both Crowe and Denzel Washington's chairs from the set of 2007's Oscar-nominated American Gangster. These items were all part of an auction held by Crowe following his recent divorce. The jockstrap has been one of the more highly-publicized items from the auction and sold for a rather eye-catching $7,000.

The Blockbuster from Anchorage didn't actually shell out for these items on their own. Strangely enough, it was John Oliver who purchased the items explicitly for the Blockbuster, as revealed on a recent episode of his HBO series, Last Week Tonight. Oliver dedicated several minutes of the episode to revealing the items and discussing the Blockbuster location in Alaska. At the end of the episode, he offered to ship the items so that they could be displayed at the store. General Manager Kevin Daymude kindly accepted his offer and recently revealed that the items are on display for patrons to view.

Kevin Daymude admits that he didn't think the memorabilia would actually wind up at his store. He had difficulty getting in touch with HBO but once he actually did, they delivered on their promise. "We have all this memorabilia and the only thing (people) care about is the leather jockstrap," Daymude said. He also says that he's not going to actually let anyone wear the Cinderella Man jockstrap, but that doesn't mean the offers haven't been pouring in.

"People call up and say, 'If we gave you $20, can I get a picture of myself in the jockstrap?'"

A possible money making opportunity for one of the final Blockbuster stores perhaps? But probably not. In any case, this is a pretty hilarious and amazing gesture from Last Week Tonight and will help bring a great deal of attention to one of the final relics from a time movie lovers look upon fondly. This Blockbuster surely won't be able to last much longer, the fact that it is there now is truly shocking, but maybe these items will help just a little bit. You can check out a video of Kevin Daymude giving a tour of the new display for yourself below. This news comes to us courtesy of Anchorage Daily News.