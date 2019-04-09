MGM is in the process of remaking its iconic catalogue of movies. And now, in an inventive new deal, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been brought into godfather the whole enterprise. The two brothers are being described as 'spiritual creative architects' as MGM sets out to rebuild its cinematic empire with titles that are familiar to most movie fans and film buffs.

MGM has made a multi-movie deal with the Russo's AGBO Films, one that is non-exclusive. The two partners will co-develop, co-produce and co-finance a slate of upcoming projects that currently includes a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair and Rats of NIMH, both of which have long been in development.

The Thomas Crown Affair will be the first movie going forward in this deal, which has had Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan attached for quite some time. He will be producing the movie through his Outlier Society banner. It's speculated at this time that the Russo Bros. might even direct The Thomas Crown Affair themselves. Matthew Michael Carnahan is rewriting the current script that is in play. He is best known for his work on Deepwater Horizon, World War Z and The Kingdom.

AGBO will then go to work on Rats of NIMH, which will be a live-action/animation hybrid based on Robert C. O'Brien's award-winning book series, which was already turned into an animated classic back in 1982 with The Secret of NIMH. As part of this new deal, MGM and AGBO have also created a joint development fund for upcoming movie projects.

It's reported that the Russo Bros. were lured into the deal with the prospects of remaking MGM titles that range from The Pink Panther to Poltergeist and It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World. Some of these movie rights are a bit complicated at this point, though. Todd Makurath, Mike Larocca and Co-Presidents of Story, Christopher Markus and Steven McFeely help lead AGBO alongside the Russo Bros. The later of which wrote the last four Russo Bros. Marvel movies, including Captain America: Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Markus & McFeely are going to lead the development team, working directly with MGM's Motion Pictures Group president Jonathan Glickman. Chris Brearton, MGM's Chief Operating Officer, says this.

"MGM is focused on partnering with Hollywood's premiere talent to bring amazing stories to life. Our partnership with AGBO demonstrates MGM's focus on creating alliances with today's most innovative and premiere storytellers. Joe and Anthony's track record speaks for itself and we look forward to working with their team to bring new and exciting projects to life on the big and small screens."

Joe Russo chimed in with this about the deal.

"This deal reflects the fundamental tenets upon which AGBO was built: a storytelling driven studio designed to develop and produce a complex array of narrative in an ever-evolving landscape. Artist ownership is primary to our agenda, and we'll be serving as partners on every film. It's also an amazing opportunity for AGBO to work with MGM, which owns one of the greatest libraries in the world."

At this time, AGBO is overseeing post-production on upcoming mystery thriller 21 Bridges starring Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, and Taylor Kitsch. The Russos have already announced their next directorial effort, which will be Cherry, an adaptation of the Nico Walker book that follows the life of a 'PTSD-suffering opioid-addicted former soldier who becomes a bank robber in Cleveland'. This news was announced by Deadline