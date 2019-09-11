The Russo Brothers are confident that they will work with Marvel Studios again in the future. After the epic success of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the directing duo are taking a break from working with Marvel to focus on smaller scale projects. They are currently out promoting their latest movie Mosul, which was shot completely in Arabic and pretty far away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With that being said, the story behind the movie was introduced to the Russos by Avengers: Endgame co-screenwriter Stephen McFeely. But what would excite the directors enough to come back to Marvel Studios?

Joe and Anthony Russo feel very fortunate about the amount of work they were able to do with Marvel Studios. "We love that level of filmmaking that Marvel afforded us," says Anthony. He also stated that he and his brother are going to get back into switching between big movies like the MCU projects and smaller ones, like Mosul. As for what could bring them back to Marvel, Joe had this to say.

"I grew on up [John] Byrne's X-Men run. Ben Grimm was a favorite character growing up, the Thing. And Fantastic Four is now in the Marvel fold. There's a lot. Silver Surfer is an amazing character. Going really big in cosmic would be a lot of fun. So there's a lot of things that could attract us."

The Russo Brothers had previously talked about wanting to come back to Marvel Studios for a potential Secret Wars movie, which would be huge. As for taking on more projects with Marvel, the directors will more than likely jump back into making epic movies instead of doing something for the Disney+ streaming platform. Joe Russo had this to say about their love of taking on huge projects.

"I think after you go on the journey that we went on -because there is a comprehensive narrative, an overarching story from Winter Soldier all the way to the end of Endgame that involves Tony and Cap, through Civil War, through Infinity War - I think that scale of ambition in storytelling is a bug that's bit us. And we're compelled to tell more stories on that scale, with that sort of years-long ambition to them."

Joe Russo also talked about how close he and Anthony are with the whole Marvel Studios crew. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Victoria Alonzo are like family to the Russos. "We're all very, very close to one another, and we miss each other," Joe said with a laugh. He went on to state, "So I'm sure we'll find something that we can do together soon." This will more than likely be welcoming news for fans of the Russo Brothers and their work with Marvel.

The Russo Brothers have proved that they can pretty much take anything on within the MCU, so it will be very interesting to see where they end up next and what characters they end up working with. For now, there's quite a bit to look forward to and the Phase 5 movies will be revealed in the next few years, so we might see the Russos back sooner, rather than later. The interview with the Russo Brothers was originally conducted by SyFy.