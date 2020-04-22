The last few years have been pretty hectic for the filmmaking duo Joe and Anthony Russo. They were in charge of bringing together storylines from two decades of MCU movies in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now that that is over with, the brothers have no intention of slowing down, revealing in an interview that they are all ready to begin work on their next three films.

"On a personal level, it's about the stories we want to tell and how we connect to those stories. We have projects that we've been working on for years that we want to bring to the screen. We have secret projects, big, new universe projects that we're working on that we want to bring to the screen."

Both Joe Russo and Anthony Russo then went onto talk about the next three projects that they have shooting so close to each other.

"We've got three projects ready to go that we will probably direct in succession over the next two, two-and-a-half years. We're going to be very active. We'll announce those when the time is right, but they run the gamut, and we of course love action, so I'm sure one of those could be an action film and there's some big universe stories in there as well."

For now, the Russos are acting as producers on Sam Hargrave's upcoming action thriller Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth. They are also finishing post-production on the Tom Holland-starrer Cherry. The duo, who first gained recognition for their work on television, further revealed that they still have a soft spot for the medium.

"I think the best storytelling that's happening is in longer form storytelling. You could call it TV-I don't know if you could call it TV anymore, frankly-but now it's more cincematic and you get to do a much deeper dive with the characters, spend more time with them, provide more surprises, break the narrative format. Two-hour narrative is very specific, and when you get to ten hours, you can make a lot of different choices that you can't make in two hours."

"You can also get your audience more invested in your characters because on a practical level you're spending more time with them. We love all mediums, we've worked within them our entire careers; we have no bias about that, we never have. We don't try to take a point of view that one is better than the other. Different mediums work for different stories depending on what story you want to tell. 100-percent we are interested in committing to a long-form project at some point. It's not one of the next three things we're talking about, but we'd definitely commit to it."

It would be difficult for any director, after becoming known as one of the hottest talents on the blockbuster movie market, to go back to making shows on smaller budgets and with fewer resources, so the brothers' desire to stick to moviemaking makes sense. But it sounds like the two will definitely be revisiting the TV/streaming landscape at some point in the future, maybe with that Community movie they teased recently. This news comes from Collider.