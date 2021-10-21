Jensen Ackles is saddling up for his next big role. The Supernatural star has just joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming Western movie Rust, putting the actor alongside Alec Baldwin, Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, and Frances Fisher. Baldwin and Joel Souza conceived the story with Souza writing the screenplay and serving as the director.

Rust follows "an Infamous Western outlaw Harland Rust (Baldwin) who has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember. When his estranged 13-year-old grandson Lucas (Noon) is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison. Together, the two fugitives must outrun the legendary U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Jensen Ackles) and bounty-hunter Fenton "Preacher" Lang (Fimmel) who are hot on their tail. Deeply buried secrets rise from the ashes and an unexpected familial bond begins to form as the mismatched duo tries to survive the merciless American Frontier."

Alec Baldwin is producing under his El Dorado Pictures banner alongside Matt DelPiano for Cavalry Media, Ryan Donnell for Thomasville Pictures, Anjul Nigam for Brittany House Pictures, and Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher for Short Porch Pictures. Allen Cheney, Emily Hunter Salveson, and Christopher M.B. Sharp, and Jennifer E. Lamb are executive producing. BondIt Media Capital and Hunter Salveson are financing with Donnell Smith's Streamline Global.

Fans will know Jensen Ackles best for his role as Dean Winchester on the hit series Supernatural. That show ended its run in 2020 after fifteen seasons, but not before making bona fide stars out of Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Ackles has since picked up the role of the superhero (supervillain?) Soldier Boy in the upcoming third season of The Boys at Amazon. He also served as the voice of Bruce Wayne in this year's animated double-feature Batman: The Long Halloween.

Oddly enough, Jensen Ackles wrapped filming on The Boys one year to the day after wrapping on Supernatural. It's one role to the other for the actor who's already got his next big job on the board with Rust. Wherever he goes, it seems clear that the many fans he's built up for the past several years will be coming along with him. There's tremendous interest surrounding his upcoming debut in The Boys, and his presence in Rust can only help bring more attention to that movie as well.

In recent years, Alec Baldwin had played Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, a performance that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award. He can also be recognized for his dozens of movie roles from years past, from Beetlejuice and The Hunt for Red October to Rise of the Guardians and even the voice of The Boss Baby. In 2019, he was the roastee on the televised Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin. The 30 Rock star continues to spend a lot of time on the small screen and it was reported that he has a comedy series project in the works with Kelsey Grammer.

A release date hasn't been set for Rust and it's not clear when filming will begin. This news was first reported by Deadline.