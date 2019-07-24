Rutger Hauer, known best for his role in Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic Blade Runner, has died. Hauer was 75-years-old at the time of his passing. The news has been confirmed by his agents, as well as multiple outlets. The actor's funeral has already been held. While no specific cause of death was revealed, it's said Hauer passed after a short illness.

A beloved character actor who spent nearly five decades in the business, Rutger Hauer's career dates back to 1969, when he starred on the TV series Floris. However, it was his work as replicant Roy Batty in Ridley Scott's 1982 movie Blade Runner that Hauer will be remembered best for. While Blade Runner was a bomb at the time of its release, it's since gone on to become a true classic, with many considering it to be one of the finest sci-fi movies ever made. Hauer's performance is no small part of that. Particularly, his monologue at the end of the movie to Harrison Ford's Deckard has become a truly iconic part of cinema history. Many tributes on social media included excerpts of his famed speech.

"I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die."

Some of Rutger Hauer's other notable works include the cult horror classic The Hitcher, in which, he plays the now-iconic John Ryder. Hauer also starred memorably in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins alongside Christian Bale, and the B-movie Hobo With a Shotgun. The actor was also a fixture on the series True Blood as Niall Brigant. He also starred in two different vampire projects, with a turn as Van Helsing in Dracula 3D and in the role of Barlow in the 2004 adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot.

Many figures around Hollywood took to social media to pay their respects. Guillermo del Toro, director of The Shape of Water and Pacific Rim, spoke to Rutger Hauer's unique talents as an actor and singled out some of his personal favorite performances. Here's what he had to say.

"RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury."

Rutger Hauer was born on January 23, 1944, in Breukelen, which is in the Netherlands near Amsterdam. Hauer began acting in his 20s and continued to star in movies and TV shows until this year. Some of his more recent credits include The Sisters Brothers and Channel Zero. Hauer has several projects that have yet to be released, such as Emperor, Break and Lyra's Wish: Saving Santa. We've included a collection of social media tributes to the late actor, which can be found below. This news was previously reported by Variety.

RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 24, 2019

"I've seen things... you people wouldn't believe..." https://t.co/MTSFOo2dTu — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) July 24, 2019

RIP Rutger Hauer pic.twitter.com/JRlIZhVuRI — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 24, 2019

All those moments.



Rutger Hauer, 1944-2019. pic.twitter.com/oBY6mDwOD4 — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) July 24, 2019

Goddammit. I recently met #RutgerHauer in Dortmund, Germany. We rode our electric scooters together and I bored him with my fangirling story about doing Roy’s monologue in acting school, much to the confusion of my classmates. I wish I knew him better. RIP pic.twitter.com/ED5YtWLV8H — Garret Dillahunt (@garretdillahunt) July 24, 2019

Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/wFtZJs9Ui5 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 24, 2019

We are crying tears in the rain. R.I.P. Rutger Hauer. The legendary actor was 75. pic.twitter.com/99TEilDQcg — Fandango (@Fandango) July 24, 2019

RIP #RutgerHauer one of cinema’s finest villains. One of those great actors who made rubbish watchable. A real one off. pic.twitter.com/bmetIX6J6Y — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) July 24, 2019

July 19th was Rutger Hauer’s expiration date. RIP. https://t.co/G80k7PBJYf — One Perfect Shot (@OnePerfectShot) July 24, 2019