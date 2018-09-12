Toronto's Grinder Coffee received a special surprise this week when First Man star Ryan Gosling walked through the doors. Shop owner Joelle Murray started posting pictures of herself with a cutout of Gosling back at the beginning of the month on the shop's social media in an attempt to get him to visit her business. Murray knew that the actor would be in town for the Toronto Film Festival and promised that if he showed up everybody would get fifteen percent off their coffee. Toronto mayor John Tory even came by to lend a hand in promoting the campaign.

All of the hard work and fun with the Ryan Gosling cutout paid off when the actor's mother saw what Grinder Coffee was up to. According to Joelle Murray, Gosling told her that his mother was the one that alerted him to their campaign and convinced him to drive twenty minutes out of the way to stop by for a surprise visit. Murray says that the actor stopped by for about two minutes to greet her and patrons of the shop. She had this to say.

"He made it seem that he enjoyed meeting me as much as I enjoyed meeting him. And it was a lovely feeling. He was very well-spoken, a wonderful Canadian boy with very good manners."

Joelle Murray and the employees of the Grinder Coffee shop committed to ten days of posting pictures with the cutout of Ryan Gosling. Some posts featured employees and patrons sharing coffee with the faux Gosling and even taking him to get a massage at a local spa. The shop was clearly having fun with their endeavor and started to get into some guilt tripping territory by the time the posts started to go viral, stating, "Come on, the whole city is behind this now."

Ryan Gosling also appeared at the Toronto Film Festival this week to screen and promote First Man with director Damien Chazelle. The film stars Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong and tells the personal story that he went through in order to get to the moon. The movie has been getting rave reviews and there's already speculation that it will be a contender at the Academy Awards for Best Picture.

According to Damien Chazelle, he and Ryan Gosling talked about making First Man before they did La La Land together, and the actor was the only one in his mind that could pull off the role. Neil Armstrong's family, especially his sons, also got behind the project and offered up a lot of personal information to get the story just right. The film has already been at the center of some controversy for not including the scene where Armstrong plants the American flag on the moon, but the director, Gosling, and Armstrong's sons contend that the movie is supposed to be more about the man, rather than the achievement. You can check out Gosling's visit to the coffee shop below, thanks to the Grinder Coffee Twitter account.

And this happened... #ryanneedsgrinder worked. The man himself showed up. What a good sport, a well brought up Canadian boy. We truly appreciate Ryan taking the time the time to visit us during #tiff. Take that @idriselba your loss. pic.twitter.com/8rMMWOs32J — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 11, 2018

Good news we are back on twitter cause Monday begins our #ryanneedsgrinder. Come have coffee with us @RyanGosling while you are in town for #TIFF2018pic.twitter.com/M9ObVsbdhb — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 1, 2018

Got my morning coffee at @GrinderCoffeeTO today and checked out their campaign to get @RyanGosling to visit during @TIFF_NET. pic.twitter.com/Ckyu1hSQTF — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) September 1, 2018

Day 4 of #ryanneedsgrinder .Real @RyanGosling meet Grinder Ryan. Think of the fun you could have taking selfies with a selfie. If you do you get to be entered into our contest. @idriselba didn't get that treatment #YYZ#TIFF#welovethispic.twitter.com/8tvUK1c0yq — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 6, 2018