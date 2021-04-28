Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds thought of a fun way to respond to the recent Mortal Kombat casting rumors, essentially putting himself into the game to promote Mint Mobile. With fan favorite fighter Johnny Cage likely to appear in a possible sequel, there has been great discussion from Mortal Kombat fans over who is right for the role. One name that has come up with some fans is Reynolds, who has the right look and attitude for someone like Johnny Cage.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds posted a GIF of himself as Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat video game. Though he looks like Reynolds as Cage, he is representing Mint Mobile, the wireless company that has just earned a flawless victory over other "Big Wireless" competitors. The point is to tease how he would look as Cage while simultaneously promoting the company, which Reynolds purchased an ownership stake in in 2019.

What do I do with casting rumors and wireless competitors upset that @usnews just named @Mintmobile 2021's best cell phone plan?



Finish ‘em!! pic.twitter.com/RlAVA8iAzq — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 28, 2021

In the caption, Reynolds writes: "What do I do with casting rumors and wireless competitors upset that @usnews just named @Mintmobile 2021's best cell phone plan? Finish 'em!!"

There's no guarantee Reynolds will actually play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, but there's plenty for fans of the actor to look forward to. The actor has a starring role in Free Guy as a background video game character who seeks to become the hero. That movie is scheduled to be released on Aug. 13, 2021. Reynolds also will return in the upcoming sequel Deadpool 3to reprise his role as the fan favorite vigilante superhero, and can also be seen in starring roles in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Red Notice.

The debate over who could play Johnny Cage will continue with Mortal Kombat fans until an official casting announcement is made. It's certainly possible that a big name actor like Reynolds could be cast, as the character himself is a world-famous Hollywood star. Kano actor Josh Lawson has also nominated Sonic the Hedgehog star James Marsden as another good candidate, saying he has the "vibe" of Johnny Cage and would be perfect for the part.

Meanwhile, 2-time WWE Champion The Miz has volunteered to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2. Many WWE fans are on board with the idea, as the pro wrestler's television character wears sunglasses indoors and has an extremely cocky attitude. His wrestling style doesn't include a lot of kicks, so the casting might require some additional training, but he certainly has the appearance and personality down.

At any rate, there's no confirmation yet that we'll see who will play Johnny Cage, as Mortal Kombat 2 is not yet officially in the works. Director Simon McQuoid has suggested it will be up to the fans to decide if there's going to be a sequel. There have been some mixed reviews to the movie, but what's clear is that tons of people turned out to see it, as is evident by its high streaming numbers and box office success. This will help Mortal Kombat 2 increase its odds of happening, but Warner Bros. hasn't yet put in the order. This news comes to us from Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.