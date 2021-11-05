As one of today's most popular actors, Ryan Reynolds always seems to be working on something new for the big screen, but as of now, he's taking a bit of a break. Last month, Reynolds revealed with an Instagram post that he was taking a "sabbatical" from making movies after wrapping up his work on the holiday comedy Spirited with Will Ferrell. It was a little vague as Reynolds didn't offer up a reason or even suggest how long he'd be stepping away for.

On Monday, Ryan Reynolds spoke with THR at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City. He was asked about this sabbatical he announced recently, and there's actually a very simple reason behind it. It all comes down to spending more time with the family, because as anyone involved with show business will know, working on movies is an incredibly time-consuming process. As Reynolds explains:

"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family [wife Blake Lively and their three daughters] and time with them. You know, you don't really get that time back."

Reynolds added that he's still busy with other things he's working on outside of his movies, such as his work with Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, Maximum Effort Marketing, and Wrexham AFC. This definitely keeps him with something to work on pretty consistently, just without the need to spend several months away from home on a movie set out of state (or even out of country) somewhere. He didn't note when he'll be back on a set, but we will probably see him back on one soon enough.

"That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago," Reynolds said in the Instagram post noting his hiatus. "Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great Octavia Spencer... Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

This year, we've seen Reynolds on the big screen in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Free Guy, with there already being talk of a sequel for the latter. Reynolds will also soon be seen in Shawn Levy's upcoming sci-fi movie The Adam Project alongside names like Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, and Catherine Keener. That movie is about Reynolds playing a time traveler hoping to get help from his younger self to confront their late father.

This month, Ryan Reynolds will also be seen in Red Notice, co-starring with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Gal Gadot. After several sneak peeks and teasers have been released to help generate excitement, fans are more than ready to see the movie when it releases. You can catch it on Nov. 12 when it starts streaming on Netflix. The Adam Project should be arriving in early 2022. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.

