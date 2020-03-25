The current world circumstances have caused all manner of disruption to people's everyday lives, putting an unprecedented number of people out of work, including bartenders. In an attempt to bring everything back to normalcy as much as possible, many bars and restaurants have been forced to close their doors for the time being.

This, of course, means there are now many, many people living without their regular income. Well, fear not, because Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is here to save the day and ease some of those worries.

Reynolds has offered his help in a recent announcement he made via social media, where the star has stated that his Aviation Gin company will be donating 30 percent of online proceeds to the United States Bartender's Guild through to May 1.

"Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we'll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders - who REALLY miss you btw. Visit AviationGin.com/delivered #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives."

Ryan Reynolds, proving once again that you do not need a cape or superpowers to be a hero. According to the Aviation Gin website, the company has already "started a tab," donating $15,000 to the fund.

"We're available at home - where we hope you are right now - but your bartenders miss you. So we've started a tab by donating $15K to the United States Bartender's Guild and will be adding an additional 30% tip for every bottle delivered through May 1st."

The actor has received an outpouring of praise for his gesture, and in response, he applied some of his razor-sharp, self-deprecating wit to the situation.

"In fairness, I wouldn't be the father I am today without bartenders."

This donation to help bartenders is not the only way that Reynolds is trying to help people during this global unrest either. Earlier this month, Reynolds announced that his Mint Mobile would be providing all current and new customers with free, unlimited high-speed data add-ons through April 14th. On top of that, Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, also announced that they would be donating $1 million to non-profit efforts in Canada to help those impacted, splitting their donation between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

"[This] has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

As if all of that was not already enough, Reynolds has also been doing his part to help communicate the importance of staying at home and encourage people to self-isolate.

"We need to work together to flatten the curve...," Reynolds said in a video shared on social media on Tuesday. "I think we all know it's the celebrities that we count on most. They're the ones who are gonna get us through this. Right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins - they're great, childhood imaginary friends, 400 other types of people. Look, stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are gonna get through this thing. We're gonna get through this thing together."

Frankly, Reynolds is putting other celebrity efforts to shame. Keep it up! This comes to us from Ryan Reynolds' official Twitter account.

