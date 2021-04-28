Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds, star of Deadpool and The Hitman's Bodyguard, is currently in the midst of dealing with his young daughter's Baby Shark phase, something millions of parents worldwide are sure to relate to and empathise with. According to his Instagram page, the one year old is 'obsessed' with the internet phenomenon, and it would appear he is at his wit's end.

"My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. There's only one way to fix this."

After Ryan shared a poster of his wife's movie The Shallows, Blake Lively responded in the comments with, "She's gonna love Savages." This is in reference to the 2012 movie Blake Lively starred in directed by Oliver Stone, which contains quite a bit of sex, drugs, violence and rock and roll. It could be considered even scarier than The Shallows.

﻿For those of you who have been fortunate enough to escape the grips of the Baby Shark thus far, Baby Shark is an insanely annoying yet undeniably catchy children's song about a family of sharks. In 2016, Pinkfong, a South Korean education company, made it into a video that spread virally throughout the internet becoming a viral sensation and the most viewed video on YouTube of all time, with over 8 billion views. It has since become a children's television show at Nickelodeon.

﻿There's no denying that ﻿The Shallows﻿, which was described as making 'Jaws look like a children's tea party' by Simon Thompson of IGN, would certainly scare the girl away from anything even remotely shark related for quite some time. In addition to the palpable tension throughout the horror movie, she is likely to be further terrified by the fact that the victim of the the killer shark's unwanted attention is none other than her own mother Blake Lively! Baby Shark, Mama Shark, Daddy Shark and Grandpa Shark might not seem like such a welcoming family after having watched Daddy Shark viciously stalk your own mother on screen for the best part of 90 minutes.

The film was released in the United States on June 24, 2016, by Columbia Pictures. It was generally well received by critics and grossed over $119 million against a production budget in the range of $17-25 million, becoming a box office success. Written by Anthony Jaswinski, it follows a surfer played by Lively who gets stranded 200 yards from shore and must use her mental fortitude and determination to survive a great white shark attack. The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra who has since gone on to direct a slew of Liam Neeson-led thriller films including Unknown (2011), Non-Stop (2014), Run All Night (2015) and The Commuter (2018).

Clearly meant in jest, the post has garnered more than 3 million likes and 30,000 comments. Reynolds has developed somewhat of a reputation as a joker amongst his social media fans, having previously tweeted about his daughter:

"I'm teaching my daughter that the sun goes down each night because it's mad at her. Probably gonna write a book on parenting at some point."

"My daughter's only 6 months old and already drawing. I'd hang it on the fridge but honestly, it's absolute garbage."

The Canadian-American actor has been a busy man, with no less than three films slated for release this year. Free Guy, ﻿the upcoming science fiction action comedy has already been pushed back three times as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic but is now scheduled to be theatrically released in IMAX in the United States on August 13, 2021 by 20th Century Studios. The ﻿Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard ﻿is the sequel to the action comedy ﻿The Hitman's Bodyguard ﻿starring Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson and will be released on June 16, 2021, by Lionsgate. Finally, Reynolds will be starring in the action comedy ﻿Red Notice﻿, alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, which is scheduled for release towards the end of the year.