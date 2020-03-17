Ryan Reynolds may play the role of the psychopathic anti-hero Deadpool to perfection, but the actor is widely known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Recently, Reynolds took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife Blake Lively are going to donate a million dollars to organizations dedicated to providing relief for those hit most by the Coronavirus and the curfews imposed by its spread:

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ and/or https://t.co/2fserjQQQspic.twitter.com/4rb4WpoDKo — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 16, 2020

"I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a-hole. If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca. Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help."

Reynolds is known for supporting a variety of charity and aid organizations, as is his wife Blake Lively. Responding to the gesture from the actor husband-wife duo, the vice president of Major Gifts at Feeding America, Dan Nisbet, expressed his gratitude in a statement to Variety:

"We are so grateful for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's extremely generous donation, and for all of the donations we've been receiving. The Feeding America network of 200 food banks is working tirelessly to aid and provide meal assistance to our most vulnerable neighbors - children, the elderly, families struggling with food insecurity and individuals facing job disruptions - throughout our nation during this unprecedented time. Generosity like theirs will make all the difference."

Of course, even on a subject as serious as this, Ryan Reynolds was not able to resist cracking a few jokes, and even more typically, he managed to insert a jab at long time friend/mock-nemesis Hugh Jackman:

"Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. Hugh Jackman's is "1-555-[sad face emoji]-Hugh."

Reynolds often uses his social media accounts to troll the people closest to him like Jackman, and his own wife Blake Lively. The actor has had a memorable online mock-feud going on with Hugh Jackman ever since the two got to know each other on the sets of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Despite his frequent knocks at Jackman's expense, Reynolds has declared that his dearest wish is to pull the other actor out of retirement from the superhero business to make a Wolverine/Deadpool crossover film.

Meanwhile, other celebs have also posted on social media to implore their fans to practice caution in these difficult times, and donate what they can to help those who are most affected by the Coronavirus.

The entertainment industry has been particularly hard hit by the spread of the virus, with almost every major new film getting its production or release date postponed. Theaters are shutting down as governments across the world ban public gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus, and movies are getting released online earlier than planned while studios struggle to find a new model of distribution for their films.

It will be interesting to see how the film industry and the world at large deal with the challenge posed by the virus in the coming days.