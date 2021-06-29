In a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds talked in detail about his upcoming sci-fi action blockbuster Free Guy. He also shared his view on the cinema experience with a crowd and revealed that his emotions got the better of him while watching fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame. Reynolds declared the 2019 pre-social distancing era film as "beautiful big-budget filmmaking". Here is what Reynolds said.

"Maybe I'm emotional because of everything that's going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that. That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I've ever seen. That's one thing I'm really looking forward to, and that I really miss -in a movie theatre and watching a movie that way. It's a unique experience."

Check out this clip showing Captain America lifting Thor's hammer. CHILLS.

Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of Marvel's 11-year long Infinity saga. It's hard to believe that Marvel Studios was on the edge of bankruptcy at one time, and now the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest film franchise in the world. All credit goes to Kevin Feige and the brilliant team of filmmakers and actors who brought the comic book creations to life with their commitment. With fans all around the globe, the MCU has propelled its stars to worldwide stardom.

Endgame marked the last film for many of its stars. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans bid goodbye to the franchise after Endgame. With Downey Jr's character Ironman sacrificing his life to defeat the mad Titan Thanos and Evans' Captain America Retiring, fans were not able to control their emotions. The upcoming prequel Black Widow will be Scarlett Johannson's last film in the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame featured intense moments that evoked strong reactions from the viewers, like Captain America lifting Thor's Hammer and the epic "Avengers Assemble" scene. The film also had its share of controversial moments like the introduction of fat Thor, a non-angry Hulk, and the lack of a proper send-off to Johansson's Black Widow. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is a known movie geek, and as expected, he too found the film tugging at his heartstrings.

A lot of similar clips have gone viral on the internet this past year with people reminiscing about watching movies without social distancing. Reynolds is trying his best to get the audience in front of the big screen with his upcoming film Free Guy. Directed by Shawn Levy and co-starring Jodie Comer, Free Guy releases worldwide on August 13, 2021.

The world is slowly opening back up and blockbusters like Godzilla vs Kong and Fast and Furious 9 are raking in almost pre-pandemic box office numbers. This shows how badly the theater experience is missed, and people are ready to go out and enjoy movies like before.

Ryan Reynolds recently shared a cryptic Deadpool mask photo confirming his return as the "merc with a mouth" in Deadpool 3. Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are penning the screenplay for Deadpool 3. Known as the Molyneux sisters, the two budding writers are best known for creating the animated sitcom The Great North and for writing Bob's Burgers. As of now, no director is attached to the project. Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be rated R and will likely release in 2023.

You can catch Reynolds' latest film The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard currently in theaters. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman. This news originated at Total Film.