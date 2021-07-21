Ryan Reynolds has made no secret of the fact that Green Lantern was not his finest cinematic moment, and he has spent the last decade making sure that everyone knows it. Reynolds even used his Marvel alter-ego Deadpool to go back in time in Deadpool 2 to shoot him while he read the script to prevent him from ever making the movie. It is just one of the jokes aimed at Reynolds best forgotten foray into the superhero movie line. It seems though that like his "feud" with Hugh Jackman, Reynolds just can't let it lie and still feels the need to poke fun at the movie at every given opportunity.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, Ryan Reynolds recalled getting together with his wife, Blake Lively, which involved the unforgivable movie as having a key role. "I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," Reynolds said. "And we were friends and buddies and then, about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date, but we were dating separate people...We hung out and kind of, you know, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually. And then next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston. So I was like, 'I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and rode together and then I was just begging her to sleep with me."

Ryan Reynolds called his relationship with wife Blake Lively a "fairytale" and their ten years together as being "45 in Hollywood terms." He might be about right there as there are few Hollywood marriages that seem to last that long, seemingly without any bumps in the road. After getting together in October 2011, they dated for less than a year before being married in September the following year. The couple have three children together - James, Inez and Betty.

The pair have always both been present on social media, frequently exchanging quips and birthday jokes, and it is partly this fun side of their relationship that has made them so strong together. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lively said, "We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends so when we were both single, we were still trying to find each other's [perfect date]. 'Oh, who would be good for you?' We'd sit around being like, 'Oh jeez, do you know anyone?' And it didn't click for, I mean, a good year and a half. Like, 'Oh hey, wait, hold on. We could date!'"

Reynolds is currently filming his upcoming reimagining of A Christmas Carol in the Apple TV+ movie Spirited, which also stars Reynolds' comedy hero Will Ferrell. His new movie Free Guy is about to hit cinemas, for which he did a recently Deadpool trailer breakdown with MCU character Korg, and he is also soon to be seen in Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in what is being noted as the streamer's most expensive original movie release to date. This news originated at SmartLess pocast via Yahoo.