Ryan Reynolds made a fake political ad to troll Hugh Jackman. Reynolds and Jackman have had a hilarious feud going on social media for years, and the Deadpool star upped the ante over the weekend by starting a fake smear campaign that questions Jackman's performance in The Front Runner, while simultaneously promoting the upcoming film. There have been talks of Jackman receiving an Academy Award nomination for his performance, and Reynolds seems to have another idea of an actor who would be more deserving than the Logan star.

It's currently midterm election time in North America, so Ryan Reynolds' timing couldn't be any more perfect for releasing a political ad, even if it's fake. He captioned the video by saying, "How well do you really know Hugh Jackman?" The ad starts with some press blurbs about Jackman receiving an award for his performance in The Front Runner, and then lists reasons why he should not get a nomination. Reynolds, using his best political ad voice, says that Hugh Jackman isn't even the actor's real name, stating that it's actually "Hugh Michael Jackman."

Ryan Reynolds' fake political ad against Hugh Jackman continues with claims that the actor is a "fake foreigner," noting that although he has a charming accent, he's really from Milwaukee. Obviously, Reynolds is just making absurd claims in good fun. Reynolds then hilariously declares that Jackman walked away from the Wolverine role, which added to unemployment. The Deadpool star brings it all back to be about himself, a true foreigner from Canada, who is much more deserving of an award nomination this year instead of Hugh Jackman. Reynolds concludes by saying, "Is this the type of amazing and nice person we want delivering a preachy liberal speech this award season?"

The Front Runner premiered in August at the Telluride Film Festival, and is set to open in theaters on election day, which is November 6th. The movie is based on the 2014 book All the Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid, written by Matt Bai. The film has been getting positive reviews, with many of them praising Hugh Jackman's performance. Many believe that Jackman will be a contender for Best Actor at the Academy Awards and Ryan Reynolds jokingly doesn't want that to happen.

This isn't the first time that Ryan Reynolds has trolled Hugh Jackman on social media. The two have been playing pranks on each other for years, and it doesn't seem like it's going to stop any time soon. When all is said and done, Reynolds says, "He and I have great chemistry, and I love goofing around with him," which is clearly evident in all of the very public videos and social media messages that the duo have traded back in forth. You can check out the latest bit of the hilarious "feud" below, provided by Ryan Reynolds' Twitter account.