The loving feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continues. Former Wolverine actor Jackman originally launched Laughing Man Coffee in 2011 and recently enlisted his friend Reynolds to narrate a new commercial for the company. As one might expect, Reynolds used the opportunity to not only highlight the benefits of the coffee brand, but also to take a few jabs at Jackman in the process.

Hugh Jackman shared the ad on social media with the caption, "An honest glimpse into a day in my life." The video has Jackman waking up to start his day, with Ryan Reynolds providing some voiceover, listing off some of his impressive accomplishments. While the narration is flattering, what Jackman is doing on-screen contradicts what is being said at every turn. Between yelling at kids on the street, being rude to his dog and throwing his alarm clock, Jackman contradicts the image many of us have of him in our minds. That is until it all comes back around at the end. Reynolds shared the video on his YouTube channel with the following message.

"Hugh Jackman founded Laughing Man coffee so he could give back 100% of his profits to the fair trade farmers who grow it, and also to make himself way less of an asshole. That coffee is actual magic."

Ryan Reynolds previously produced an ad for Laughing Man Coffee last year, with Jackman returning the favor, in hilarious fashion, by making one, albeit in a less caring way, for Aviation Gin. The alcohol company, similarly, has proved to be a successful venture for Reynolds, who recently sold it for a huge sum. Aside from being a beloved actor, Reynolds is constantly proving himself to be an expert marketer and a savvy businessman.

Best known for his role as Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds helped make the movies a huge hit by being an active participant in the marketing campaigns. The actor also has a stake in several businesses, including Mint Mobile. Once again proving his savviness, Reynolds managed to pull Rick Moranis out of retirement for a Mint Mobile commercial, marking Moranis' first appearance in front of the camera in years. Whatever loving jabs Hugh Jackman and Reynolds may trade with one another online, there is no question that this is probably a good business move for Laughing Man Coffee. Not to mention a great deal of fun for their fans.

As for what they're both up to beyond this, Hugh Jackman is done with Wolverine but is keeping busy. He has wrapped filming the thriller Reminiscence and is also set to star in a new biopic on Enzo Ferrari directed by Micahel Mann. Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, is still hoping to get Deadpool 3 off the ground now that Disney is in control of the franchise. He has completed Free Guy, which is currently set to arrive in December, though it may be delayed to 2021. Reynolds also recently got back to filming Red Notice for Netflix with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Be sure to check out the commercial from Ryan Reynolds' YouTube channel.