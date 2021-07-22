If there has ever been a reason to join Twitter, then it has to be the continuing online "feud" between Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Over the years, the pair have delivered backhanded compliments on each other's movies, played pranks on each other, weaponized the beverage companies that they own to slyly rib each other and quite often just plain insulted each other for no apparent reason whatsoever. It has actually been such a long term thing, that many late to the party probably don't even know how the pair came to constantly trade blows in a keyboard sense in the first place. Well, on a recent podcast, Reynolds was able to enlighten those who really want to know what the source of the back and forth is.

While many people are used to Reynolds treating anything to do with Jackman as a chance to have a dig at the Greatest Showman star, but on the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Reynolds actually chose to answer a question about their humorous quarrel with a genuine answer. It seems that what the whole things boils down to is Reynolds being just a little jealous of just how much of a nice guy Jackman is. Yes, really.

The conversation went a bit like this:

BATEMAN: What happened, who pissed somebody off?

REYNOLDS: You know Hugh Jackman is...I really shouldn't say this, but he... he makes kindness look like murder. I mean he really is just the nicest guy you'd ever meet. And it drives me nuts sometimes.

BATEMAN: However...

REYNOLDS: No, there's no but, unfortunately. He really is the real deal.

BATEMAN: You're questioning the sincerity of his kindness.

REYNOLDS: No, it's just infuriating because I wanna--

ARNETT: Because it's so real.

BATEMAN: I got it.

REYNOLDS: No I want to possess the sense of well-being that Hugh Jackman possesses.

BATEMAN: And it turns into anger for you.

REYNOLDS: I wanna understand that to some degree, so we sometimes hate and lash out at the things we cannot understand.

BATEMAN: Mm.

REYNOLDS: So I tend to hate and lash out at Hugh, and he reciprocates of course because he's nothing if not a sportsman. And that's kind of it. But in reality, he's like my life sherpa. He's one of the best guys I know.

So in the end, it comes to the simple fact that Jackman is just too nice for Reynolds not to want to have a pop at him when he can, and Hugh Jackman is willing to give as good as he gets because he knows it will make Ryan Reynolds happy. While it is just as well known that the pair are actually really good friends and despite taking every opportunity to give each other hell, there are many occasions when they have been seen to really give each other a boost when they need it. I think particularly in these current times, we all need a friend who is more than happy to knock you down most of the time, but are always there for you then you need them. Long may their differences be aired in public.