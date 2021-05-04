Ryan Reynolds has set up a new home for his future movie projects. The Deadpool star has signed a three-year, first-look deal with Paramount Pictures for his Maximum Effort Productions company. The deal covers all future movies developed by Reynolds' company, regardless of the budget level. This is a big win for Paramount and could be interpreted as a big loss for Disney, depending on how one wants to look at it.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but the deal does reunite Ryan Reynolds with some former collaborators. Specifically, Jim Gianopulos and Emma Watts, who previously were high up in the 20th Century Fox ranks, will be working with Reynolds once again, now at Paramount. Previously, they helped get the Deadpool movies made, which turned Reynolds into one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Reynolds had this to say about the deal.

"We are so happy the next chapter of Maximum Effort will be written at Paramount. The Deadpool movies would never have happened without Jim Gianopulos and Emma Watts and personally, I've come to rely on Emma's incredible insights and instincts. Moviegoing deserves a comeback, and we're excited to help make it happen with Jim, Emma and the rest of the Paramount team."

Meanwhile, Disney purchased most of Fox's media assets a couple of years ago in a landmark deal valued at over $70 billion. Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort previously had a deal in place at Fox. While Deadpool 3 is moving forward at Disney/Marvel Studios, Reynolds opted to take his business elsewhere for other projects. Be it for financial or creative reasons, the actor/writer/producer felt this was the best path forward. Emma Watts, Paramount's motion picture group president, had this to say in a statement.

"Ryan is 100 percent committed to entertaining the audience and works tirelessly to do so. His company is aptly named, and I'm thrilled to have Maximum Effort in the Paramount fold."

Ryan Reynolds has been working in the business since the early 90s, though his career took off in the early 2000s with the release of Van Wilder. Some of his other credits throughout the next decade included Blade: Trinity, Just Friends and The Proposal. And, as much as fans would like to forget it, 2011's Green Lantern. But it was 2016's Deadpool, based on the character he first played in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, another movie fans would like to forget, that changed everything. Despite the studio seemingly having little faith in the project, it became one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies in history, paving the way for the equally successful Deadpool 2 in 2018.

The actor's career trajectory has been straight up from there. Next up is the action/comedy Free Guy, which was originally produced at Fox but was inherited by Disney as part of the merger, with The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, a sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, set to follow this summer as well. Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort also have The Adam Project in the can, which is set to be released on Netflix. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.