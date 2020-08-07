Universal Pictures has amassed a monstrous wealth of talent for an adaptation of the satirical Simon Rich New Yorker short story Everyday Parenting Tips. The project has Rich penning the script, with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds tapped to star under the direction of Paddington's Paul King. As if that were not already enticing enough, Everyday Parenting Tips is set to be produced by the brilliant Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who previously brought us such cinematic delights as Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie.

Alongside Lord Miller's Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Aditya Sood will also produce the movie along with Maximum Effort Productions' Reynolds and George Dewey, and Simon Rich. Rich's previous writing credits include Pixar's Inside Out and the recent Seth Rogen project An American Pickle.

While the title, Everyday Parenting Tips, might suggest a pretty dry article about how to best look after your kids, things are a lot more interesting than they seem. The story follows a father who offers advice on what to say when their child says they believe a monster lurks under the bed. Thing is, there really is a Monster Uprising actually happening. The beastly revolt brings about the likes of Gorgog the Annihilator, Ctharga the Eater of Souls and a "giant, swirling portal in the sky that looks like a screaming mouth" that is simply called Drain of Ga. Tough times to be a parent.

Everyday Parenting Tips is just one of Ryan Reynolds' upcoming projects, with the actor set to team-up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for Netflix's big-budget thriller Red Notice. Set in the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Reynolds will be taking the role of the world's greatest conman, with Gadot on board to play the art thief, whilst Johnson will star as the INTERPOL agent, and world's greatest tracker, sent to bring her in.

Reynolds is also working on filmmaker Shawn Levy on a number of different projects including a currently untitled time travel movie which is due for release on Netflix. The movie was originally titled Our Name Is Adam, and whilst not confirmed, it has been reported that the plot will focus on an astronaut who travels back in time and works with his younger self. Before that, Reynolds and Levy are also behind this December's action-comedy, Free Guy. Set in the open world video game Free City, an amalgamation of Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite, Guy, played by Reynolds, is a non-player character (NPC) working as a bank teller. Thanks to a code developed by programmers Milly and Keys inserted into Free City by the publisher Antoine, Guy becomes aware of his world being a video game, and takes steps to make himself the hero, creating a race against time to save the game before the developers can shut it down.

This is on top of the recent announcement that Reynolds will be collaborating again with his The Hitman's Bodyguard co-star Samuel L. Jackson for the wonderfully titled animated series, Futha Mucka, due for release on Quibi. Clearly, now is a great time to be a Ryan Reynolds fan.

This comes to us from Deadline.