Social media has the ability to bring people together who wouldn't normally interact with each other, like Ryan Reynolds and Paddington Bear. Deadpool 2 and Paddington 2 were both nominated for People's Choice Awards, and Reynolds took aim at bringing Paddington down, using some language that the poor little bear has probably never heard before. It wasn't long before Paddington and some of his crew responded to Reynolds' original tweet that threw shade at the family-friendly bear and his sequel.

Deadpool 2 earned four People's Choice nominations including Best Movie of 2018, Best Action Movie of 2018, along with Ryan Reynolds receiving both Male Movie Star and Action Movie Star nominations. However, the Merc with a Mouth actor isn't satisfied with all four of those categories. He has now encouraged fans to write in the Deadpool sequel for Best Family Film as well, sending a warning to Paddington Bear. Reynolds had this to say.

"So honored by all the People's Choice noms. Hope you vote for Deadpool 2 and feel free to write us in for best Family Film. Because watch your f*cking back, Paddington."

Not many people expected Paddington to defend his sequel, but he did. The account for Paddington 2 replied with a hashtag that says, "hard stare." Actor Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr. Henry Brown in the Paddington sequel also got in on the feud by saying, "Language, Mr. Reynolds, language." Ryan Reynolds has yet to respond to these fresh threats from Paddington and his crew, but it looks like things are just getting started as far as this new fake feud is concerned.

Ryan Reynolds is making it hard to tell the difference between his real life and the role of Wade Wilson from the Deadpool franchise on social media. His Twitter account takes aim at everybody, including his wife, children, and co-stars. Nobody seems to be safe, not even Paddington. It will be interesting to see how many fans go in and actually vote for Deadpool 2 as the best Family Film of the year. Wade Wilson does spend most of the time in the sequel trying to protect a child from Josh Brolin's Cable, so that has to get some family points, right?

Paddington 2 is up against some pretty stiff competition for the Best Family Film, including Peter Rabbit, Christopher Robin and Incredibles 2, so it really doesn't need Deadpool 2 going in and muddying the waters any further. As for the Merc with a Mouth, he's almost guaranteed to take home at least one of the four awards that the sequel was nominated for, possibly more. We'll just have to wait until November 11th to see who takes home that highly coveted Best Family Film award. Until then, you can check out the awesome fake feud below, provided by Ryan Reynolds' Twitter account.

So honored by all the @peopleschoice noms. Hope you vote for Deadpool 2 and feel free to write us in for best Family Film. Because watch your fucking back, Paddington. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 5, 2018