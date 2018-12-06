Jasper DeWitt's novella The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine was originally published on Reddit No Sleep, and today we have word that two of the biggest names in Hollywood are going to be joining forces on the feature film adaptation. Yes, Variety just passed along word that none other than Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds and Stephen King's IT producer Roy Lee's Vertigo Entertainment will be bringing the frights to a screen near you soon.

The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine is about, 'an dealistic young doctor who tries to solve a mystery and heal its most difficult patient'. Reynolds is only signed on to produce through his Maximum Effort production company, and there isn't currently word on whether or not the man who would be Deadpool will be starring in the movie as well. We'll keep up to date on this project and make sure to pass along word as soon as we hear anything. And if for some reason you're experiencing a lack of faith in Reynolds' abilities as a producer, no worries, the man was a producer on the little-known indie Deadpool franchise, and those films have made some real money over the past few years ($1.5 billion in worldwide grosses to be exact). Again, just putting that out there if you didn't know.

Lee is no slouch or one hit wonder either as he founded Vertigo in 2002 and so far the man's genre credits include The Ring, The Grudge, the above-mentioned StephenKing's IT, and the upcoming remake of Tom Holland and Don Mancini's killer doll classic Child's Play. And that's along with the producer's more "mainstream" content such as The Lego Movie and all its sequels and spin-offs, and one of the most classic films of our time, Martin Scorsese's The Departed starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicolson. Trust us, this Roy Lee fellow has the chops.

Along with Reynolds and Lee, the feature will also be produced by Jon Berg. Berg is a name you might not be familiar with, but you sure as hell know his work as he served as Warner Bros.' co-president of production for a whole year and was mainly in charge of supervising all of Warner Bros.' DC films, along with DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns. Berg's work within the DC movie universe included Justice League, Wonder Woman, and director James Wan's upcoming Aquaman starring Jason Momoa. Berg joined Lee's Vertigo last year.

Twentieth Century Fox partnered with New Regency to buy the no doubt expensive-ass rights to DeWitt's novella of supernatural horror after a bidding war with several studios and other production companies on the project that has been described as "very competitive." Yeah, I bet. And while no actors or director have been named at this time, I'm thinking Reynolds and Lee will find the right guy or gal for the job as their picks thus far have been pretty sound. Thanks to Variety Variety for the heads up!