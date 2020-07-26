Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has joined in on the search for a stolen stuffed bear, offering a $5,000 reward if the bear is returned to its original owner with no questions asked. When Mara Soriano was in the process of moving over the weekend in Vancouver's West End, an unknown thief made off with a backpack containing some of her most valuable possessions. Along with her passport, checkbook, and an iPad, Soriano was robbed of her most prized possession of all -- a special Build-a-Bear named "Mama Bear," given to Soriano by her mother before she passed away.

"Christmas of 2017 she had given me this Build-a-Bear with a lovely recording of her saying that she loved me, and that she was proud of me and that she would be with me wherever I was," Sariano said of the bear, noting it played an actual recording of her mother's voice. "I have nothing else from her with her voice from before she got sick that specifically tells me that she loves me, and she's proud of me, and she'll always be with me. I listen to it every time I miss her."

The thievery of Soriano's backpack seemed to have happened in the blink of an eye. While moving, a friend that was on his way to help had called Soriano to let her know he'd been hit by a bike. After she "dropped everything" and assisted her friend, Soriano and her fiance realized that the backpack was missing. A police report was immediately filed, and Soriano was able to get a look at the crime happening through surveillance footage. "There's clear footage of him looking around to see if anybody was watching and then he just picked it up and ran into the alley," she said.

Catching wind of the story, CBC TV reporter Deborah Goble took to Twitter to call for anyone with information about the stuffed bear to contact her. Soon after, Ryan Reynolds -- a Vancouver native -- hopped on Twitter as well to sweeten the pot with a monetary reward. "Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home," Reynolds notes in his tweet.

Expressing profound gratitude for the help, Soriano also agrees with Reynolds' notion that what matters most is getting Mama Bear back home above all else. "That bear meant everything to me," she explained. "They can keep everything in that bag. I don't care about the electronics, I'll get my passport replaced. No questions asked, please bring back the bear."

All of us should be able to agree that this bear belongs with Mara, with or without a monetary reward involved. The bear was last seen on July 24 in a backpack with other personal belongings in the alley behind London Drugs on Davie Street in Vancouver. If anyone with any knowledge of the situation has the ability to help, you can reach out to Deborah Goble by emailing her at [email protected] Let's get this special Mama Bear back home to Mara. Details of this story come to us from NEWS 1130.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

If you see this missing bear in the west end please email [email protected]

It was in a herschel back pack when stolen along with an iPad.

Mara, the owner says it has her mom’s voice inside saying, ‘I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you. Her mom died last year pic.twitter.com/ipfrzqKXsf — Deborah Goble (@CBCDeborahGoble) July 25, 2020

Thank you so much Deborah for spreading the news, getting the word out helps. Here is a picture of me and my mama. pic.twitter.com/14T6O8MX5T — mara soriano (@drawmaradraw) July 25, 2020