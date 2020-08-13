Ryan Reynolds launched a gag streaming service earlier this week, which only plays his 2003 movie Foolproof. The service, which is still up, is called Mint Mobile+ and only features the one movie, though it is repackaged several times in different genres on the site. For Reynolds and crew, this is just another clever way to promote Mint Mobile, the premium wireless company. They joined the fad of adding a + to their name, which Apple and Disney have done with their recent jumps into the streaming wars.

Every tech company needs a streaming service. So… introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service! pic.twitter.com/lSMzeurKp8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 12, 2020

"Every tech company needs a streaming service," Reynolds said on Twitter. "So... introducing Mint Mobile+. The world's most affordable streaming service!" By affordable, the Deadpool actor means free. He claims the site will only be up until this weekend, ending his first experience into the streaming wars before it was able to gather some humorous momentum. It has brought 2003's Foolproof back into popular culture, whether Reynolds likes it or not. The actor has a good sense of humor about himself and isn't afraid to make fun of some of his past work.

Two minutes after launch and our crack data team has already determined Mint Mobile + should probably be shut down by the weekend. We’ll go back to focusing on premium wireless… — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 12, 2020

Ryan Reynolds sent a follow up tweet noting, "Two minutes after launch and our crack data team has already determined Mint Mobile + should probably be shut down by the weekend. We'll go back to focusing on premium wireless..." So, if you'd like to watch Foolproof in stunning "2003 quality," now is the time to do so before they pull the plug on it forever. Mint Mobile offers users a premium wireless service starting at $15 a month, which includes 5G for free. This is considerably cheaper than a lot of the other wireless services out there.

Ryan Reynolds seems to be doing okay for himself these days. Forbes just announced that he is the second-highest paid actor from last year, just below Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It is believed that Reynolds brought in north of $70 million last year alone. He was reportedly paid reportedly paid $20 million for Red Notice and another $20 million for his other Netflix action-heist movie Six Underground. If Deadpool 3 becomes a reality, Reynolds could very well end up taking the crown from Johnson with quite a bit of cash.

The fate of Deadpool 3 is unclear at the moment. Ryan Reynolds is keeping quiet about the situation and claims that he has no idea what's happening with it. Ever since Disney acquired Fox, Marvel fans have been wondering what will happen to the Merc with a Mouth. Will he be silenced and censored, or will he be able to do what he normally does? For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Marvel Studios decides to do with the notoriously R-rated character. In the meantime, you can check out the Mint Mobile+ advertisements above, thanks to Ryan Reynolds' Twitter account.